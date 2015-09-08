Froome to skip World Championships
Tour de France winner still recovering from fractured foot
Chris Froome will not participate in the World Championships in Richmond later this month, according to the BBC. The Tour de France winner fractured a bone in his foot in a crash last week at the Vuelta a Espana.
Team Sky principle David Brailsford told the BBC that the rider will be off his bike "for a couple of weeks." His participation "looks unlikely", as "the fracture will take a while to heal."
Froome had previously been named on the British long list for the Worlds, and was expected to ride the team time trial with Team Sky. He has ridden the Worlds road race every year since 2011 but has never finished it.
