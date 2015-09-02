Morning MRI will decide Froome's Vuelta a Espana fate

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome struggles during stage 11. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome struggles alongside the Sky team car during stage 11 of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Geraint Thomas guides Chris Froome during stage 11. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A sore looking Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome was a man in demand after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome's chances of finishing the Vuelta a Espana hang in the balance as the rider is set to undergo further medical tests Thursday morning. Team Sky's Tour de France winner crashed early on stage 11 and despite returning to the peloton after a long chase, he was dropped well before the final climb.

His overall ambitions are all but over after he conceded close to nine minutes on the stage and now sits 15th overall behind race leader Fabio Aru (Astana).

Team Sky confirmed to Cyclingnews that Froome had undergone medical tests this evening with x-rays carried out – although they did not specify whether the tests related to his injured shoulder, which appeared to take the brunt of his fall.

Cyclingnews has learnt that Froome will rest up this evening before having a further MRI scan in the morning. Dave Brailsford told Cyclingnews that "Chris is in a lot of pain when weight bearing and we will take a final decision in the morning."

Although the stage was a huge disappointment for Froome, Team Sky's Ian Boswell finished a highly impressive third behind stage winner Mikel Landa and Aru. The team’s overall ambitions now rest on the shoulders of Mikel Nieve, who sits 8th overall, 1:58 behind Aru.