Froome keeps his Tour de France rivals in check in the Alps

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome climbs in the GC group during stage 17. Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome collects another polka dot jersey after stage 17. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome follows Vincenzo Nibali on the descent. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was happy to complete the first of four decisive Alpine stages at the Tour de France to Pra-Loup, satisfied that he controlled his overall rivals on the testing descent of the Col d’Allos and neutralised several attacks by Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Froome was genuinely sorry to see Tejay van Garderen (BMC) abandon the Tour de France but fought back about any speculation to Team Sky releasing some of his data from the first stage in the Pyrenees. He confirmed he would release all his data to an independent body such as the UCI or WADA, on the condition that his rivals did the same.

Froome and Quintana went clear in the final kilometre to the line, with the Colombian even fighting to win the sprint for 18th place in the hope of scoring a psychological blow on his rival, but Froome marked him closely and finished in the same time. Quintana is now 3:10 behind Froome in the overall classification, with his teammate Alejandro Valverde third at 4:09 after the abandon of Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Quintana and Froome shook hands after the stage but their rivalry remains fierce out on the road.





On the offensive about data



Froome seemed more relaxed after the second rest day and made an effort to speak in French alongside his wife, Michelle, on French television post stage. During his questions from the written press, he faced only two difficult questions: one about motorised wheels, which he dismissed by saying he had never heard about them, and another about the data Team Sky released during the rest day.



