Froome refuses to be distracted by Tour de France doping innuendo

On Team Sky’s second Tour de France rest day press conference in Sisteron, Chris Froome refused to let the ‘sideshow’ of doping innuendo and suspicion distract him from his position of strength as the maillot jaune. The 2013 champion currently holds over a three minute advantage on second placed Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Attacking the questioning of France Television’s post-stage show Stade 2, team principal Dave Brailsford and head of performance Tim Kerrison released Froome’s data from stage 10 to counter the allegations surrounding Froome’s performance.

“All that has been going on in the sidelines and it really has been more like a sideshow than anything else,” Froome told reporters. “My focus has been on the race and I think the racing has shown that. Nothing is going to throw me off in that regard.”

Froome added that questions on doping at this year’s race appear to focus on Sky while his rivals escape similar levels of scrutiny.

“Obviously we seem to cop a lot of speculation and a lot of doubts around our performances. Why are those same level of doubts not being cast upon similar performances from other GC contenders - why is it only us?”

Refusing to be further embroiled in doping discussions, Froome reiterated that arriving in Paris with yellow remains his sole objective and ambition.

“This is the dream position to be four racing stages away from the Champs-Élysées with a decent advantage over most of my rivals. I am in yellow, I have a fantastic team around me. Nothing is going to distract from that.”

On Friday, Froome was hit by a cup of urine thrown at him by a spectator on the side of the road with post-race comments from himself and his team claiming that “irresponsible” reporting of certain journalists had contributed to the actions of the spectator.



