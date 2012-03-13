Froome hits pedestrian in Italian training accident
72-year-old suffers head injuries
Chris Froome of Team Sky has hit and seriously injured a 72-year-old pedestrian in a training accident in Italy, according to the Italian media. Both were taken to hospital, with Froome found only to have scrapes and bruises.
The elderly man is said to have suffered head injuries as well as facial contusions and abrasions. While his life is not endangered, he is expected to be helicopered to another hospital for further treatment.
Police are looking into the accident to determine what happened and whether either party is at fault. Froome was training alone on Sunday morning when he hit the man, accoridng to sanremonews.it. He immediately called emergency services, and both were taken to hospital.
Froome, 26, opened his season at the Volta ao Algarve but had to abandon with a chest infection after the third stage. He had been scheduled to start Paris-Nice, but had to miss it due to continued illness. He is not scheduled to ride in Saturday's Milan-San Remo.
