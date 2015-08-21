Froome has motivation but unsure of condition ahead of Vuelta a España
'It’s a race I’d love to win but I don’t know if it’s going to be this year'
The roll call of rivals is familiar but the circumstances are different enough for Chris Froome (Sky) to admit that he enters the Vuelta a España with less certainty than he did the Tour de France.
Four weeks on from landing his second Tour victory, Froome returns to the fray seeking to become only the third man, after Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978), to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same season.
