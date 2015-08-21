Froome has motivation but unsure of condition ahead of Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome kisses his 2015 Tour de France trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final Tour de France podium. Image 3 of 5 Dave Brailsford and Chris Froome embrace following the 2015 Tour de France. Image 4 of 5 Team Sky took good care of Chris Froome throughout the three-week race. Image 5 of 5 Team Sky lead overall leader Chris Froome on the road to Gap

The roll call of rivals is familiar but the circumstances are different enough for Chris Froome (Sky) to admit that he enters the Vuelta a España with less certainty than he did the Tour de France.

Four weeks on from landing his second Tour victory, Froome returns to the fray seeking to become only the third man, after Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978), to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same season.





