Chris Froome makes BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Chris Froome (Team Sky) flanked by Peter Sagan and Rui Costa (Image credit: AFP)

Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been short-listed for the 2013 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The 10-person shortlists have been announced, but Froome, despite winning the world's toughest bike race this year, is an outsider and unlikely to make it a hat-trick of wins for cycling in the pretigious ceremony. Mark Cavendish won in 2011 and Sir Bradley Wiggins last year.

After last year's Olympics success, three cyclists made the shortlist: Wiggins, Chris Hoy and Sarah Storey.

The overwhelming favourite for the 2013 BBC SPOTY title is Scotland's Andy Murray who became the first British tennis player to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

The public vote for the favourite takes place on 15 December.