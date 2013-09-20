Froome and Wiggins lead Great Britain into Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Chris Froome (Sky) has a laugh during today's press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Tour of Britain leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the second category climb of Mamhead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 4 Stage winner Mark Cavendish on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 The Women's podium Laura Trott - Silver, Lizzie Armitstead - Gold and Dani King ­ bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Chris Froome will lead a strong men’s road race team for Great Britain at the UCI Road World Championships which take place from September 22-29 in Toscana, Italy.

Froome, winner of the Tour de France in July, will line up in the men’s road race alongside Bradley Wiggins and 2010 road race champion Mark Cavendish. Team Sky provide further strength in depth for the team with Josh Edmondson, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and Jon Tiernan-Locke also selected. BMC’s Steve Cummings rounds out the 8-man team.

Wiggins, who is currently leading the Tour of Britain, will lead the line in the individual time trial which takes place on September 25. The 2012 Tour winner will be joined by Movistar’s Alex Dowsett, who won a time trial stage at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year.

In the women’s road race, Olympic silver medallist Lizzi Armitstead will be joined by two-time junior world champion Lucy Garner, Katie Colclough and Nikki Harris. Former Olympic and worlds medallist Emma Pooley declined her place on the squad to focus on her PhD studies

“We’ve now been able to make our final selections for both the elite men’s and women’s road races, and I’m pleased with the teams we’ve entered. Both Bradley and Alex have shown great time trial form this season and I know both of the guys are up for this competition,” said Dave Brailsford.

“Looking at the men’s road race team, we have real strength and depth in the team, and it’s a real boost for us to have two Tour de France winners in there along with high-calibre support from the likes of Cav, Geraint, Steve and Ian. I’m looking forward to seeing what Lizzie can do out on the Worlds course given her great form at the minute, and I’m confident that Lucy, Katie and Nikki can give her the support she needs.

"We’ve also confirmed the Junior team for the World Championships, and they should do well on the back of their successful season, particularly Tao Geoghegan Hart who has impressed with his results in the Nations Cup. We will be able to confirm the U23 men’s team after the Tour of Britain has finished, but I know the squad are keen to round off a fantastic season for the Yates brothers. Overall, the whole team is really looking forward to getting stuck in to the racing out in Italy, and we’ve got some great opportunities across the board.”

The men’s U23 team has not been named, with British Cycling confirming that the line up will be announced after the Tour of Britain, which concludes on Sunday, in London

Men’s Elite Road Race: Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings, Josh Edmondson, Chris Froome,Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas, Jon Tiernan-Locke, Bradley Wiggins

Men’s Elite Time Trial: Alex Dowsett, Bradley Wiggins

Women’s Elite Road Race: Lizzie Armitstead, Katie Colclough, Nikki Harris, Lucy Garner