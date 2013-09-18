Froome continues to lead WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 3 2013 Tour de france champion Chris Froome (Sky) takes a strong pull at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 3 Nibali, Horner and Valverde on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) heads for his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While this past weekend marked the finish of the season's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a Espana, plus a pair of one-day races in Canada, the GP de Québec and Montréal, the overall leaders in the WorldTour rankings remained the same.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky), who competed in Canada but didn't add any points to his tally, continues to lead the individual standings with 587 points. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who finished the Vuelta in fourth overall and won one stage, moved from second to third with 507 points while Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale), winner on Sunday at the GP de Montreal and 10th on Friday's GP de Quebec, dropped from second to third with 491 points.

The biggest mover in the top-10 was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), winner of the Giro d'Italia in May and now a second-place finisher in the Vuelta a Espana, who jumped from eighth to fourth with 474 points.

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard), who became the first American to win the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as well as the oldest Grand Tour winner in history, made the biggest jump on the standings as he rose from 81st to 12th with a new points total of 257.

The top three teams in the WorldTour rankings remain unchanged as Team Sky continues to dominate with 1421 points. Movistar holds at second with 1293 points followed by Katusha in third with 1200. Thanks to their performance at the Vuelta a Espana, RadioShack Leopard moves from seventh to fourth with 906 points while Astana moves up sixth to fifth with 887 points.

Spain continues to lead the nations ranking with 1621 points. Italy moves from fourth to second with 1052 points while Colombia drops one position from second to third with 1011 points.

WorldTour Rankings - Individuals 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 587 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 507 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 491 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 474 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 460 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 384 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 366 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 327 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 308 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 291 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 288 12 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 257 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 255 14 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 255 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 252 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 235 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 232 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 230 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 227 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 199 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 194 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 188 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 172 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 172 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 163 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 161 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 161 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 160 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 154 30 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 146 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 34 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 135 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 131 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 119 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 118 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 117 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 116 43 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 46 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 111 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 49 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 97 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 92 54 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 92 55 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 90 56 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 57 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 85 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 85 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 83 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 61 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 62 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 78 63 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 75 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 70 67 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 67 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 66 69 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 65 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 64 72 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 56 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 78 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 52 80 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 83 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 85 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 45 86 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 45 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 89 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 90 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 40 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 92 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 40 93 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 94 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 95 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 96 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 32 97 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 32 98 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 99 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 30 100 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 101 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 26 102 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 103 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 104 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 105 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 24 106 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 24 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 109 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 110 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 111 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 22 112 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 22 113 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 115 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 116 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 117 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 118 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 120 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 121 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 19 122 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 123 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 125 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 17 127 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 128 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 16 130 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 16 132 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 133 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 134 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 135 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 136 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 137 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 140 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 141 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 12 142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 143 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 144 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 145 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 146 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 147 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 148 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 149 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 150 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 151 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 152 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 153 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 154 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 155 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 156 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 157 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 158 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 6 159 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 6 160 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 161 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 162 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 163 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 164 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 165 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 166 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 167 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 169 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 4 170 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 171 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 172 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 173 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 174 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 175 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 176 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 4 177 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 4 178 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 179 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 180 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 181 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 182 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 183 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 2 184 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 185 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 2 186 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 187 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 2 188 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 189 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2 190 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 191 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 2 192 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 193 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 194 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 195 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 196 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 2 197 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 2 198 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 199 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 200 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 201 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 202 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 203 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 204 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 205 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 206 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 207 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 208 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 209 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 210 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 211 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 212 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1 213 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 214 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 215 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 216 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 217 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 218 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 219 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 1 220 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 221 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 222 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1 223 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 224 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

WorldTour Rankings - Nations 1 Spain 1621 pts 2 Italy 1052 3 Colombia 1011 4 Great Britain 975 5 Netherlands 782 6 France 640 7 Australia 623 8 United States 617 9 Belgium 615 10 Slovakia 501 11 Czech Republic 480 12 Switzerland 467 13 Poland 445 14 Germany 438 15 Ireland 424 16 Portugal 302 17 Slovenia 285 18 Norway 261 19 Denmark 212 20 Estonia 116 21 Canada 81 22 Ukraine 76 23 South Africa 58 24 Russia 45 25 Lithuania 33 26 Argentina 30 27 Croatia 26 28 Costa Rica 25 29 Austria 24 30 Belarus 18 31 Kazakhstan 14 32 Finland 4 33 Luxembourg 4 34 Sweden 2 35 New Zealand 2