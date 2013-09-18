Trending

Froome continues to lead WorldTour rankings

Sky leads team standings, Spain remains top nation

2013 Tour de france champion Chris Froome (Sky) takes a strong pull at the head of the peloton

(Image credit: Oran Kelly / PhotoSport International)
Nibali, Horner and Valverde on the Vuelta podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) heads for his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While this past weekend marked the finish of the season's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a Espana, plus a pair of one-day races in Canada, the GP de Québec and Montréal, the overall leaders in the WorldTour rankings remained the same.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky), who competed in Canada but didn't add any points to his tally, continues to lead the individual standings with 587 points. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who finished the Vuelta in fourth overall and won one stage, moved from second to third with 507 points while Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale), winner on Sunday at the GP de Montreal and 10th on Friday's GP de Quebec, dropped from second to third with 491 points.

The biggest mover in the top-10 was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), winner of the Giro d'Italia in May and now a second-place finisher in the Vuelta a Espana, who jumped from eighth to fourth with 474 points.

Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard), who became the first American to win the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as well as the oldest Grand Tour winner in history, made the biggest jump on the standings as he rose from 81st to 12th with a new points total of 257.

The top three teams in the WorldTour rankings remain unchanged as Team Sky continues to dominate with 1421 points. Movistar holds at second with 1293 points followed by Katusha in third with 1200. Thanks to their performance at the Vuelta a Espana, RadioShack Leopard moves from seventh to fourth with 906 points while Astana moves up sixth to fifth with 887 points.

Spain continues to lead the nations ranking with 1621 points. Italy moves from fourth to second with 1052 points while Colombia drops one position from second to third with 1011 points.

WorldTour Rankings - Individuals
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling587pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha507
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling491
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team474
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team460
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard384
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team366
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling327
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff308
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team291
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp288
12Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard257
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha255
14Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale255
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff252
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida235
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team232
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team230
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling227
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha199
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step194
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step188
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge172
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step172
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling163
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha161
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step161
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team160
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp154
30Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr146
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale146
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff136
34André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol135
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff131
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team130
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team127
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team121
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano119
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida118
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling117
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team116
43Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi114
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida112
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale112
46Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team111
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale111
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol110
49Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step98
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team98
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard97
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge92
54Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano92
55Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team90
56Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
57Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard85
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano85
59Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard83
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team80
61Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling79
62Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha78
63Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi76
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr76
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp75
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team70
67Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team67
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling66
69Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge65
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team65
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp64
72Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team61
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr60
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
75Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team58
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge56
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team55
78Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff53
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team52
80Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team52
81Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
82Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
83Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step49
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
85Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team45
86Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling45
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling44
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team41
89Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol41
90Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp40
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff40
92Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge40
93Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team38
94Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team37
95Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
96Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano32
97Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp32
98José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team31
99Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida30
100Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
101Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard26
102Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
103Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
104Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp24
106Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard24
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step23
109Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
110Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
111Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard22
112Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha22
113Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team21
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge21
115Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
116Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
117Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr20
118Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr20
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol20
120Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr20
121Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge19
122Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
123Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp18
125Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano17
127Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
128Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr16
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling16
130Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha16
132Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
133Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
134Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
135Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
136Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
137Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
138Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
140Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
141Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha12
142Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
143Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
144Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
145David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling11
146Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
147Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
148Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
149Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
150Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
151Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
152Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr9
153Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
154Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
155Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
156Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7
157Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
158Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard6
159Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano6
160Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
161Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
162Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
163Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
164Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
165Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
166Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
167Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
169Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr4
170John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
171Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
172Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
173Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
174Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
175Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
176Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard4
177David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp4
178Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha4
179Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
180Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
181Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr2
182Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
183Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha2
184Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
185Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano2
186Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
187Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha2
188Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
189Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
190Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
191Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano2
192Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
193Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
194Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
195Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
196Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard2
197Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2
198William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2
199Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
200Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
201Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
202Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
203Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
204Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
205Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1
206Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
207Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1
208Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
209David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
210Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
211Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
212Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1
213Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
214Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
215Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
216Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
217Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
218Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
219Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha1
220Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
221Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
222Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1
223Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
224Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1

WorldTour Rankings - Nations
1Spain1621pts
2Italy1052
3Colombia1011
4Great Britain975
5Netherlands782
6France640
7Australia623
8United States617
9Belgium615
10Slovakia501
11Czech Republic480
12Switzerland467
13Poland445
14Germany438
15Ireland424
16Portugal302
17Slovenia285
18Norway261
19Denmark212
20Estonia116
21Canada81
22Ukraine76
23South Africa58
24Russia45
25Lithuania33
26Argentina30
27Croatia26
28Costa Rica25
29Austria24
30Belarus18
31Kazakhstan14
32Finland4
33Luxembourg4
34Sweden2
35New Zealand2

WorldTour Rankings - Teams
1Sky Procycling1421pts
2Movistar Team1293
3Katusha1200
4RadioShack Leopard906
5Astana Pro Team887
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff880
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step813
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team690
9Ag2R La Mondiale684
10Cannondale Pro Cycling639
11Garmin-Sharp621
12BMC Racing Team601
13Lampre-Merida543
14Orica-GreenEdge425
15Euskaltel-Euskadi391
16Team Argos-Shimano345
17FDJ.fr322
18Lotto Belisol307
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team125