Froome continues to lead WorldTour rankings
Sky leads team standings, Spain remains top nation
While this past weekend marked the finish of the season's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a Espana, plus a pair of one-day races in Canada, the GP de Québec and Montréal, the overall leaders in the WorldTour rankings remained the same.
Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky), who competed in Canada but didn't add any points to his tally, continues to lead the individual standings with 587 points. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who finished the Vuelta in fourth overall and won one stage, moved from second to third with 507 points while Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale), winner on Sunday at the GP de Montreal and 10th on Friday's GP de Quebec, dropped from second to third with 491 points.
The biggest mover in the top-10 was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), winner of the Giro d'Italia in May and now a second-place finisher in the Vuelta a Espana, who jumped from eighth to fourth with 474 points.
Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard), who became the first American to win the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as well as the oldest Grand Tour winner in history, made the biggest jump on the standings as he rose from 81st to 12th with a new points total of 257.
The top three teams in the WorldTour rankings remain unchanged as Team Sky continues to dominate with 1421 points. Movistar holds at second with 1293 points followed by Katusha in third with 1200. Thanks to their performance at the Vuelta a Espana, RadioShack Leopard moves from seventh to fourth with 906 points while Astana moves up sixth to fifth with 887 points.
Spain continues to lead the nations ranking with 1621 points. Italy moves from fourth to second with 1052 points while Colombia drops one position from second to third with 1011 points.
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|587
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|507
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|491
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|474
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|460
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|384
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|366
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|327
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|308
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|291
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|288
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|257
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|255
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|255
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|252
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|235
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|232
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|230
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|227
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|199
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|194
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|188
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|172
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|172
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|163
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|161
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|160
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|154
|30
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|135
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|131
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|118
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|116
|43
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|46
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|111
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|49
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|52
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|54
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|55
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|56
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|57
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|59
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|61
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|62
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|78
|63
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|70
|67
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|67
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|69
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|72
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|78
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|80
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|83
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|85
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|45
|86
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|45
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|89
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|90
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|92
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|93
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|94
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|95
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|96
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|97
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|98
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|99
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|30
|100
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|101
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|102
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|103
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|104
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|105
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|106
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|109
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|110
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|111
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|112
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|113
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|115
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|116
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|117
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|118
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|120
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|121
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|122
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|18
|123
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|127
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|128
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|16
|130
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|16
|132
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|133
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|134
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|135
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|136
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|137
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|138
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|140
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|141
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|12
|142
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|143
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|144
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|145
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|146
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|147
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|148
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|149
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|150
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|151
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|152
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|153
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|154
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|155
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|156
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|157
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|158
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|159
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|160
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|161
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|162
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|163
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|164
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|165
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|166
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|167
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|169
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|4
|170
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|171
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|172
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|173
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|174
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|175
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|176
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|177
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|178
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|179
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|180
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|181
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|182
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|183
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|184
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|185
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|186
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|187
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|2
|188
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|189
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|190
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|191
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|192
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|193
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|194
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|195
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|196
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|197
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|198
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|199
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|200
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|201
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|202
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|203
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|204
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|205
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|206
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|207
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|208
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|209
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|210
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|211
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|212
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|213
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|214
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|215
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|216
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|217
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|218
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|219
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|220
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|221
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|222
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|223
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|224
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Spain
|1621
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1052
|3
|Colombia
|1011
|4
|Great Britain
|975
|5
|Netherlands
|782
|6
|France
|640
|7
|Australia
|623
|8
|United States
|617
|9
|Belgium
|615
|10
|Slovakia
|501
|11
|Czech Republic
|480
|12
|Switzerland
|467
|13
|Poland
|445
|14
|Germany
|438
|15
|Ireland
|424
|16
|Portugal
|302
|17
|Slovenia
|285
|18
|Norway
|261
|19
|Denmark
|212
|20
|Estonia
|116
|21
|Canada
|81
|22
|Ukraine
|76
|23
|South Africa
|58
|24
|Russia
|45
|25
|Lithuania
|33
|26
|Argentina
|30
|27
|Croatia
|26
|28
|Costa Rica
|25
|29
|Austria
|24
|30
|Belarus
|18
|31
|Kazakhstan
|14
|32
|Finland
|4
|33
|Luxembourg
|4
|34
|Sweden
|2
|35
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1421
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|1293
|3
|Katusha
|1200
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|906
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|887
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|880
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|813
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|690
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|684
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|639
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|621
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|601
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|543
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|425
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|391
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|345
|17
|FDJ.fr
|322
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|307
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
