Freire to undergo nose surgery next week
Rabobank sprinter to have polyps removed
Oscar Freire will undergo surgery next week to have polyps removed from his nose and sinuses. Rabobank announced Saturday afternoon that the Spanish sprinter would have the operation on the coming Tuesday.
Freire, currently riding the Tour de France, has had problems with his nose all season. The last few rainy days at the Tour have aggravated the situation, according to team doctor Dion van Bommel.
“Now is the time to intervene. A useful intervention, especially in view of the Vuelta and the forthcoming World championships, where Oscar is always a contender,” said Van Bommel.
Freire will only spend one night in the hospital. “The condition is not serious, but especially for a cyclist, it can be inconvenient.” according to the doctor.
