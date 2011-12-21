Forum Hot Topic: A look at the most prolific Forum posters

BMC and Cadel Evans at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Cyclingnews forum is not quite three years old, and already can boast of some impressive user numbers. Two users – neither of whom has been around since the start – have even already hit the 10,000 mark in postings.

The forum was opened in early March 2009 and since then 22,379 users have signed up, with more applying for membership daily. The 12,607 threads have a total of 721,650 postings.

The top poster in the Forum is auscyclefan94, with 15,164 postings. He joined on June 16, 2009, and averages 16.51 postings a day. As might be read from his name, he is Australian and also a big fan of former World Champion and Tour de France winner Cadel Evans.

Second most prolific poster is The Hitch. He joined the forum almost exactly one year after his forerunner, on June 14, 2010, but has just recently made his 10,047th posting. He has average 18.10 per day. The Hitch gives his address as London and took his name from the late journalist Christopher Hitchens

Rounding out the top five users by postings are Dekker_Tifosi, a Thomas Dekker fan and student in Roermond, Netherlands, with 9,387 posts; Ferminal, a forum administrator who lives in Australia and has 9,106 postings; and Thoughtforfood, of the USA with 8,665 postings.

Where do the forum users come from? All over the world, from Canada to South Africa to Australia. Of the top 20 users, five are from the US, four from Australia, and three from the UK, two from the Netherlands and one each from Belgium, Mexico and Spain. Three did not give their locations in their public profiles.

Want to participate in the forum? Join the fun here.



Top 20 Forum posters (statistics as of December 19)



