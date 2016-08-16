Formolo renews contract with Cannondale-Drapac

Image 1 of 5 Davide Formolo in the white jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Davide Formolo in the best young rider jersery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cannondale-Drapac announced Tuesday that Davide Formolo has re-signed with the team for the 2017 season, alongside Andrew Talansky and Joe Dombrowski. The 23-year-old won a stage of the Giro d'Italia last year and says that being part of an American outfit has helped his development in the professional ranks.

"I have a really good feeling with this team," Formolo said in a team press release. "I like the atmosphere, and I really like my colleagues. Riding my bike for Cannondale-Drapac makes me happy and helps me improve."

Though he has not won a stage of a Grand Tour this year, Formolo has had strong results with top-10 finishes at Volta a Valenciana and Volta a Catalunya, and he was fourth overall at the Tour de Pologne after taking second place during the queen stage.

Formolo has another shot at a Grand Tour stage win at the upcoming Vuelta a Espana, a race he said was his main objective of the season. "We have a strong team [For the Vuelta a Espana]. I have a lot of chances still the rest of this year, and I'm 100 percent focused on these opportunities."

Sport director Charly Wegelius spoke highly of his rider and hopes to help further develop his strengths on the WorldTour next year. "Davide, apart from his unquestionable talent, is a highly motivated and hard working athlete," Wegelius said. "Working with him is rewarding and a pleasure for everyone in the team.

"The renewal of his contract gives us the chance to continue to build on the work we have done together over the last two years. It's going to be exciting to see where the road will lead us next."