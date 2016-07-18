Cannondale-Drapac renew with Dombrowski

Image 1 of 4 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) gets the podium kisses for his overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) dancing on the pedals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joe Dombrowski has renewed his contract with the Cannondale-Drapac team, the squad announced today. The 25-year-old will start his fourth season with the American team in 2017.

“It was an easy decision to stay. I've made a lot of progress at this team and I fit in great here. It's feels like family,” Dombrowski said.

Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters, manager of the team, also coaches Dombrowski and touted his talents, which have so far resulted in just two victories - a stage and the overall Tour of Utah in 2015.

Before turning pro, Dombrowski won the “Baby Giro” in 2012. He competed in the Giro d'Italia this season, only his second career Grand Tour, and will aim at the Tour of Utah and Vuelta a Espana later this season.

“Joe has one of the highest VO2 maxes and highest IQs in the peloton,” Vaughters said. “And I’m happy to have those things on my side. There are some things he’ll get better at as he matures, but you can see just by watching the Giro, he’s starting to get a handle on how to use his physical gifts.

“To be completely honest, part of the reason I wanted to stay was having JV as a coach," Dombrowski said. "He's awesome. It is slightly unorthodox having the team manager write training plans but we have a good working relationship and I really believe in what he gives me to do, which makes it easy for me. I think it's really important to have faith in what you're doing because it takes all the thinking away for me and I can just focus on the racing.

“I took a good break after my last block of racing and I'm looking forward to Tour of Utah after that. I won it last year and would like to defend this year, and then I will finish with the Vuelta. I don't know what my objective is for the Vuelta yet, but I'll be aiming to finish the season strong.”