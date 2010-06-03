Former track champion Sella dies at 47

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Six-time Italian track champion Gabriele Sella was killed yesterday in a motorcycle accident near Adri in northeastern Italy.

Sella, 47, reportedly lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja on a curve and crashed into a wall surrounding a house. Police blamed the accident on excessive speed.

In addition to its six national titles, Sella won the sprint in the 1983 Mediterranean Games and was a member of Italy's team for the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He also won the bronze medal at the 1985 World Championships in the tandem sprint alongside Luca Ceci.

According to a letter published on Tuttobiciweb.it, Sella was remembered at the post-Giro criterium 'Campioni Sotto Le Stelle' last night.