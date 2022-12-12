Former French pro cyclist Walter Beneteau dies at age of 50

The former professional cyclist Walter Bénéteau has died at the age of 50, with the former French professional rider who rode seven editions of the Tour de France reportedly having been found dead in Bali.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our friend and former champion Walter Beneteau at the age of 50," said French professional riders union, the UNCP, on Twitter late Sunday. "Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP Wawa."

French newspaper L'Équipe reported that the former professional rider – who retired 18 years ago but since had still been involved in the sport through his work in public relations with Total Direct Energies and B&B Hotels-KTM – was found dead in Bali, Indonesia in circumstances not yet been specified by the local authorities. Cyclingnews has reached out to the Bali Police requesting further information.

Bénéteau finished his career at Bouygues Telecom at the end of 2006, retiring after his contract was not renewed. He spent seven years racing for various teams directed by Jean René Bernaudeau, riding with the Bonjour and Brioches La Boulangère incarnations of the squad before it became Bouygues Telecom.

There he raced alongside riders such as Thomas Voeckler and Jerome Pineau. Both expressed their sorrow at the passing of their former teammate on Twitter, with Voeckler sharing a photo and the message “Rest in peace Benet', you will be missed” and Pineau writing “My friend my brother 💔 goodbye 💕.”

Bénéteau raced the Tour de France seven consecutive times from 2000 through to 2006 and in his last Tour de France he struck out in a breakaway on the very first stage, caught with only 7km to go and then again on stage 9, this time with a catch just 4km from the finish.

These also certainly weren’t the only tenacious break attempts from Bénéteau, with the rider from the Vendée delivering his top Tour de France result on stage 14 of the 2003 edition. It came after he took off out the front with a group of 17 on the road to Loudenvielle in the Pyrenees and after being dropped on the final climb then managed to almost fight his way back to the leading riders. As a result he grasped fifth place, just ten seconds behind stage winner Gilberto Simoni.

Bénéteau also twice won one-day French race, the Boucles de l'Aulne, and stood on the podium at the GP Ouest France-Plouay, Tour de Vendée, Tro-Bro Léon and on a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré.

All of the Cyclingnews team extends deepest sympathies to Bénéteau’s family, friends and colleagues.