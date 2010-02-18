Former East German coach Lindner dead

Jan Ullrich leads Lance Armstrong during the 2003 Tour de France (Image credit: olympic photo)

Former East German national cycling coach Wolfram Lindner passed away Tuesday night at his home in Berlin, the German cycling federation has announced. Lindner, who would have turned 69 next week, was the head coach for East Germany from 1970 to 1990. His riders on both road and track brought in 1,119 international victories, including three Olympic wins and six World titles.

In 1992, he became Swiss national coach, working with Alex Zülle and Tony Rominger.

Lindner helped organise and lead Team Coast (later Team Bianchi) from 2000 to 2003. As sports director, he accompanied Jan Ullrich in the 2003 Tour de France.

From 2007 to 2008, Lindner was national trainer for Iran, helping the country to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He retired in April 2008.