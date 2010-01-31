Former Cervelo TestTeam director to lead team USA

Team USA (Image credit: Sirotti)

USA Cycling announced today that it has signed an agreement with a Spanish company, Management Cycling Prof, S.L., to manage the organization's Women's Endurance Program.

Led by Director Sportif Manel Lacambra, formerly manager of the Cervelo TestTeam women's squad, the Spanish-based company will direct the women's development efforts from the USA Cycling European Residence Center in Lucca, Italy.

A former road racer and race mechanic, Lacambra worked closely with now retired two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong. He helped the Cervelo Test Team take 87 podium places in 2009, including five World Cup victories.

Jim Miller, who previously ran the development program for eight years before stepping up as USA Cycling's Director of Athletics, called Lacambra "one of the best directors in the world when it comes to professional women's cycling."

"We've had one goal with our women's development efforts and that has been to win world titles and Olympic medals. Under the direction of Manel and Management Cycling Prof, that goal is the same. We want to be nothing less than the best national team in the world."

Lacambra expressed his eagerness to work with the US team. "After two great years of working with Kristin, I get the opportunity to work with the U.S. National Team and am very happy for that," said the 34-year-old.

"Over the last few years, I have noticed that U.S. riders are talented but that they have a different style of racing than in Europe. I like the American people and their professionalism and will do my best to raise the U.S. Women's National Team to the highest possible level."