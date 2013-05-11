Follow the Tour of California live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 The Liquigas-Cannondale bus had Peter Sagan's California bears crawling out the windows. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cyclingnews will be delivering live coverage of the entire 2013 Amgen Tour of California, starting on Sunday, May 12 with the opening stage in Escondido.

You won't want to miss a moment of the action as the peloton tackles two mountainous routes in the first two stages. The first stage features Palomar Mountain and Cole Grade, which will form the first selection of the overall contenders, and then on the second day a very hot and difficult uphill finish in Palm Springs will drive a wedge into the gaps.

Three unpredictable stages could favor the escape artists or sprinters, and then the overall contenders will face the San Jose time trial and its torturous uphill finale.

Mt. Diablo caps off the seventh stage where the final overall winner will seal the victory before a short, fast stage from San Francisco to Santa Rosa completes the week.

Cyclingnews' live coverage will start at the following times:



