Follow the Lance Armstrong interview with Oprah live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong speaks with Oprah Winfrey in his first interview since he was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life following the USADA investigation into doping by Armstrong and his US Postal Service team. (Image credit: AFP Photo /Harpo Studios, Inc/George Burns) Image 2 of 3 Oprah Winfrey's interview with Lance Armstrong will air this week (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lance Armstrong is said to confess to doping in the interview with Oprah Winfrey (Image credit: AFP Photo)

In what will be one of the most watched interviews of the year, Lance Armstrong has reportedly admitted to the use of doping substances during his illustrious cycling career with arguably the most influential woman in the world, Oprah Winfrey. Live coverage of the two-part show will be covered right here on Cyclingnews.

Armstrong's apparent confession comes in response to the mass of evidence compiled by the United States Anti-Doping Agency which exposed the systematic use of banned substances by the U.S Postal and Discovery Channel teams. USADA's 'Reasoned Decision' document and subsequent fallout saw Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life.

Cyclingnews will follow what is said to be a tell-all interview with the Queen of television - as it happens.

The details of his discussion with Oprah are not yet known but the next two days will no doubt bring a huge response from the general cycling community. Follow the reactions, interviews, statements and related coverage right here.

