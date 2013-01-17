Follow the Lance Armstrong interview with Oprah live on Cyclingnews
Live coverage of the two-part interview as it happens
In what will be one of the most watched interviews of the year, Lance Armstrong has reportedly admitted to the use of doping substances during his illustrious cycling career with arguably the most influential woman in the world, Oprah Winfrey. Live coverage of the two-part show will be covered right here on Cyclingnews.
Related Articles
Is Lance Armstrong considering a confession?
Armstrong set for tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey
Lausanne laboratory gave Armstrong key to beating EPO test, says Tygart
10 questions Walsh would ask Lance Armstrong
Report: Armstrong confesses to doping during Winfrey interview
Armstrong's confession could lead to $100 million whistleblower lawsuit
UCI reacts to reports that Armstrong could testify against officials
Armstrong interview extended to two nights on Oprah Winfrey Network
Pound says IOC may drop cycling from Olympics on Armstrong confession
U.S. government rejects Armstrong's $5 million offer in whistleblower case
Armstrong's apparent confession comes in response to the mass of evidence compiled by the United States Anti-Doping Agency which exposed the systematic use of banned substances by the U.S Postal and Discovery Channel teams. USADA's 'Reasoned Decision' document and subsequent fallout saw Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life.
Cyclingnews will follow what is said to be a tell-all interview with the Queen of television - as it happens.
The details of his discussion with Oprah are not yet known but the next two days will no doubt bring a huge response from the general cycling community. Follow the reactions, interviews, statements and related coverage right here.
Cyclingnews' live coverage of Armstrong's interview will start 30 minutes prior to the show's start.
Coverage will begin on Thursday 17 January 8:30pm EST with broadcast to commence at 9:00pm EST. Friday's second-part will also be covered live on Cyclingnews, starting at 8:30pm EST with television broadcast at 9:00pm EST.
The interview will be shown during Oprah's Next Chapter program through the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy