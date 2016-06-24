Floyd Landis starts cannabis product business in Colorado

Image 1 of 6 Floyd Landis after winning Paris-Nice in 2006. Image 2 of 6 Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis on the US Postal team (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 6 Floyd Landis (Phonak) rides the TT with his unique style back in 2006 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 Floyd Landis in 2006 giving a press conference after testing positive in the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 6 Floyd Landis during his 2007 doping case. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 6 Landis explains Floyd Landis explains his new book and what the situation is now. (Image credit: Mark Zalewski/Cyclingnews)

Floyd Landis has confirmed to Cyclingnews that he has created a company that will sell cannabis infused products, with his ‘Floyd’s of Leadville’ brand set to officially launch on June 30 with an event open to 300 guests.

Recreational use of cannabis and was made legal in 2014 in Colorado, sparking a multi-million dollar industry. Anyone over the age of 21 can grow, possess and consume a small amount of the drug, with a wide range of products now available.





The press release says “the uniquely formulated vape and edible products are crafted for an enhanced consumer experience and are carefully prepared by licensed pharmacists to maximize the many health benefits of recreational cannabis.”

Landis won Tour de France in 2006 but then lost his title after testing positive for an irregular testosterone ratio. He denied doping for several years but then confessed in 2011, leading to Armstrong’s fall and eventual confession.

Since quitting professional cycling, Landis has been fighting a whistle blower legal battle with Lance Armstrong but seems set to start a new career as high-­quality cannabis products producer in Colorado. The Floyd’s of Leadville has already created a website and social media accounts.

“I am really excited about this new phase of my life. The cannabis industry is growing fast and I am fortunate to have this opportunity to play a role,” Landis is quoted as saying in the press release announcing his new company and career.

Landis sees the mission of the company as dual­-faceted, both as a producer of premium products and as a supporter of alternatives to addictive painkillers. He has often endured chronic pain due to suffering with osteonecrosis in his hip. Landis underwent hip replacement surgery in 2006.

“The therapeutic uses for cannabis can't be ignored. For years I relied on opioid pain relievers to treat my hip pain. With cannabis, I find that I can manage my pain and have a better quality of life. We need to give people a safer alternative,” the press release states Landis as saying.

Floyd’s of Leadville will host its product launch on Thursday June 30 at Club Vinyl in Denver, Colorado.