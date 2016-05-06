Fleche du Sud stage 3 cancelled after serious crash

Image 1 of 2 The Canada Team Race Clean posted this shot of Ambulances at the scene (Image credit: Team RaceClean) Image 2 of 2 Air ambulances were called in because of the accident (Image credit: Team RaceClean)

Stage 3 of the Fleche du Sud has been cancelled following a major crash less than 10 kilometres into the race after the riders had begun a descent. Some media have reported that around 35 riders have been seriously injured in the crash, and multiple ambulances and air ambulances were required.

"Following an accident, on the stretch between Hostert, Nagem and Redange-sur-Attert it is closed to all traffic," lessentiel.lu reported the police as saying.

Information about the incident is scarce but, according to RTL.lu, the accident occurred while the peloton was travelling between 70-80kph and a rider came down near the front. They subsequently reported that 14 riders had been injured in the crash, six of those were more seriously injured. A total of six ambulances were dispatched and brought the injured to the Centre hospitalier du Nord and the Hôpital du Kirchberg.

The An Post Chain Reactions team confirmed on Twitter that the riders who were uninjured were escorted to the finish by police. The Luxembourg website lequotidien.lu initially reported that one rider is in a coma as a result of the accident. It was later confirmed that no riders were in a life-threatening condition and that stage 4 would go ahead as planned.