Fischer renews with Garmin-Transitions

Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Transitions hasn’t been as big a feature in the rider transfer market this year as it was in 2009, but the team is quietly going about its business to secure its roster for 2011. The latest rider to re-sign with Jonathan Vaughters’ squad is Brazilian Murilo Fischer, who has reportedly penned a deal for the next two season.

Speaking to Brazilian website UOL, Fischer said he’s pleased with his first season at the American squad having ridden for Liquigas for three years. “I’m very happy with what I found here,” he said. “If I could choose, I’d renew for another 10 years.”

Fischer rode the Giro d’Italia in May before going on to win the Brazilian road championship in June. The 31-year-old joined a professional team for the first time in 2004, having first come onto the international scene at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in Australia.

Meanwhile the squad hasn’t renewed the contract of 23-year-old Ricardo van der Velde. The Dutch rider announced on Twitter at the weekend that he’s hunting for a new squad. “Officially looking for a new team!,” he wrote.