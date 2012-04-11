First teams announced for 2012 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah
Five UCI ProTour teams confirmed
Eight of the 16 expected pro teams to compete at the 2012 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah have today been announced for the six-day stage race set to kick off Tuesday, August 7th.
Five UCI ProTour teams are among the first to confirm their attendance including: Liquigas-Cannondale, RadioShack-Nissan, BMC, Rabobank and Garmin-Barracuda. UCI Pro Continental outfit Argos-Shimano will also be on the start line in Ogden, while Colombian team EPM-UNE and Competitive Cyclist have also confirmed.
"We now have international teams requesting invitations to compete in Utah, and this is great for our fans and our sponsors. The level of competition improves each year, making the Tour of Utah a true showcase for international cycling here in the United States," said Steve Miller, president of the Tour of Utah.
Last year the Tour of Utah, with its position on the race calendar just after the Tour de France and prior to the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado, attracted a strong field which included BMC, Garmin-Cervelo (now Garmin-Barracuda), RadioShack, HTC-Highroad, Liquigas-Cannondale, along with America's domestic squads. Defending Tour of Utah champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) won the 2011 race, but the animators were the Colombian Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia team.
The 2012 edition of the race will begin just 10 days after the men's road race at the London Olympic Games.
