First inductees announced for UK Mountain Biking Hall of Fame

The new United Kingdom MTB Hall of Fame has announced its first inductees on Friday. Although in future years, inductees will be voted by the public from a list created by members of the bike industry, this inaugural group of inductees was chosen by the organisers and some of the founder supporters of the UK MTB Hall of Fame.

Patrick Adams and Jill Greenfield of Pacific Edge Events, who came up with the whole idea explained, "These guys are all at the top of the tree in the UK mountain biking world. They are legends, not only here, but in some cases around the world. We felt it was time they were recognised for everything they have done that has shaped UK mountain biking into what it is today. They have built a sport on which an entire industry has grown. We are proud of each and every one of them."

The 12 first inductees are Jason McRoy; Barrie Clarke; Caroline Alexander; David Baker; Martyn Salt; Helen Mortimer; Tim Flooks; Steve Peat; Tracy Moseley; Rob Warner; Tim Gould; Nick Craig.

The induction ceremony will take place this Friday evening at the Mountain Mayhem event at Eastnor Castle Deer Park in Herefordshire.