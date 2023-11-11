Giro Next Gen winner Staune-Mittet makes the jump to WorldTour at Jumbo-Visma

Johannes Staune-Mittet will step up to the WorldTour in 2024 with Jumbo-VIsma on the strength of his overall victory at the Giro Nextgen back in June. The 21-year rider spent three years learning his craft with the Jumbo-Visma Development Team and has won seven UCI races, mostly in under-23 events.

In 2022, Staune-Mittet claimed two stage victories, the youth classification and the overall win at the Ronde de l’Isard U23 stage race, as well as the best young rider jersey at the Czech Tour where he finished fifth overall.

This season, the Norwegian added a win at the one-day Giro del Belvedere (U23) before making his mark at the Giro Nextgen in June. Midway through the stage race, he climbed into the leader's jersey by taking the win on stage 4 which ended with the ascent of the Passo dello Stelvio.

The Lillehammer-born rider rightly names the result at the Giro Nextgen as the highlight of his years on the development squad.

"I had a fantastic week there with the team. I enjoyed every day, both on and off the bike. The team spirit was incredible and took us to great heights. Part of the success is down to the chemistry. The friendship I have with the guys off the bike is special. I am convinced that this also brings results.”

He is eager to step up to the WorldTour next year, after having a taste of the racing at that level this year.

"I can't wait to start the new season. The races we did together with the WorldTour riders last season already tasted like more", says Staune-Mittet who won a stage at the Czech Tour.

"Hopefully, we can have a lot more success in the coming years. In any case, I feel more than ready for the step up, not least because of the professional support.”

Staune-Mittet does admit that he struggled in the junior ranks before joining the Jumbo-Visma development team.

"I had a hard time at the beginning,” he says. "I wasn't sure I was in the right place as a cyclist. My second year as a junior was challenging. In the end, I was very grateful for the chance Jumbo-Visma gave me. I grabbed it with both hands.”

He credits the head of Jumbo-Visma’s development team, Robert de Groot and sports directors Robert Wagner and Sierk Jan de Haan for giving him the “best possible guidance” in his three years with the squad.

"The biggest step I took was on a mental level. I know better than anyone that good preparation is half the battle. It gives me more peace of mind in the races, knowing that I have prepared as well as I can. Thanks to the steps I have taken, I have been able to win several races.”

A crash on the first stage of the Tour de l’Avenir ended his 2023 season early, and although he could not race in the Tour of Lombardy and the Coppa Citta di San Daniele, the final two races with the team, he was on the sideline handing out bottles.

“Although I couldn't take part in these races, I asked if I could still go to Italy, if only to hand out bottles. I wanted to give something back to the team. I wanted to finish what we started together a few years ago. These people are passionate about what they do. That enthusiasm is very infectious.”

Staune-Mittet is one of three riders, along with Loe van Belle, and Per Strand Hagenes, graduating from the development team to the WorldTour.