No Worlds for Cole

Cameron Cole (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

After a good start to the season with two podiums and a top 10 finish in three races, Cameron Cole (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) decided to withdraw from this weekend's World Cup in Windham, New York, and next weekend's world championships at Monte-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada. Cole broke his scaphoid at the Champery, Switzerland, round of the World Cup and the bone has not properly healed yet.

"I have been to both of my surgeons and am continuing the rehab. I have also ridden my bike which was ok but not 100 percent," said Cole. "I am disappointed, but there will be more opportunities for me to achieve my goals in the future. The annoying thing is that if Worlds was a week later I probably would have been okay."

"My wrist is strong looking from the outside but the bone has not healed and there is a small risk I could affect the repair if I were to crash on it. I am still very young, and I feel there is no need to risk on going problems to my right wrist."

Cole also cited a lack of preparation - physically and mentally - since his engeries have been going fully toward rehabilitation rather than training. "Therefore I can not represent my sponsors nor myself to my full potential as I have earlier in the season."