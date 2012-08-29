Fedrigo re-signs with FDJ-Big Mat for two years

Image 1 of 5 Yes! Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium after winning Tour de France stage 15. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) triumphed in Pau on stage 15 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 He can't believe it, but for the second time in three years Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has won a Tour stage in Pau. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to win stage 15 in Pau. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Pierrick Fedrigo has re-signed with FDJ-Big Mat for another two years, the French WorldTour team announced. He will now stay with the team through 2014.

The 35-year-old suffered from Lyme disease in 2011, and struggled through much of the season. He came into the 2012 season with good health and in addition to many top placings on the year, can came away with two wins, including a stage at the Criterium International.

However, he marked his comeback most clearly by winning a two-man sprint in the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France this summer to claim his fourth lifetime Tour stage win. Coincidentally, it was in Pau, where he won his last stage, in 2010.

Fedrigo turned pro in 2002 with Credit Agricole, moving to Bouygues Telecom in 2005. He joined FDJ last year.

In addition to the four Tour stages, he has won the Four Days of Dunkirk (2005), the Tour du Limousin (2005-2007) and the Criterium International (2010). He was also national road race champion in 2005.