FDJ women's team becomes FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope

The FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope team announced a new co-title sponsor in time for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and the team will be rebranded FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope as of July 15.

The water and waste management company signed an agreement with the Women's WorldTeam for three years, with Futuroscope dropping from the name next season.

FDJ extended its commitment with the team through 2025, while Futuroscope and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region will also continue as non-naming sponsors.

The team's press release stated that its status as a WorldTeam "was an essential step for the team, opening up new sporting objectives at the highest world level".

"In an increasingly competitive women's peloton and in view of the Tour de France Women with Zwift, the most important cycling race of the year, the support of SUEZ and FDJ, alongside our historical partners, will be decisive in achieving the highest level of performance for the team," general manager Stephen Delacourt said.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we have made since the creation of the team in 2006. We are pursuing this human and sporting adventure with strong motivation and great ambitions."

The FDJ women's team are currently second in the UCI World Rankings behind SD Worx, having scored major victories with Marta Cavalli in La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and the Amstel Gold Race. Grace Brown recently won a stage of the Women's Tour and finished second overall, and landed on the podium of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, and Clara Copponi won the opening Women's Tour stage.

The news comes after the announcement that French champion Évita Muzic renewed her contract with the team through 2025.