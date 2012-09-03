Fatigue ends Meyer's Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 4 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) in the breakaway during stage 8 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Cameron Meyer at the GreenEdge team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Cameron Meyer in the solo breakaway (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 4 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) checks his gap on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), 106th on the general classification at the Vuelta a España after 15 stages has withdrawn from the remainder of the grand tour ahead of the UCI Road World Championships.

Late last week, Meyer claimed his best-ever finish in a stage of a grand tour, finishing second behind BMC's Steven Cummings on Stage 13.

"Cam is an integral part of the Worlds team time trial squad, and he leaves Spain to counter accumulated fatigue ahead of this important late season goal," said the team in a statement.

Meyer spent a number of months preparing specifically for the three-week race, completing a number of high altitude training camps and back-to-back days behind the scooter in the mountains of Spain but the Australian quickly realised he needs more time before being a true general classification contender.

Orica-GreenEdge's best-placed rider with six stages left to race is Simon Clarke in 80th, 1:20:59 behind overall leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team). Clarke is also leading the KOM classification.

Meyer has also been named on the long list for Australia for the world championships, with nine riders selected for the road race an two for the individual time trial.