Farrar to lead Garmin-Sharp in Tour Down Under

Tyler Farrar will return to racing at the Santos Tour Down Under. The American sprinter will lead Garmin-Sharp in the year's first WorldTour race (January 21-27).

Farrar will be leading a team of four Australians – Lachlan Morton, Steele von Hoff, Nathan Haas and Rohan Dennis – as well as Jack Bauer of New Zealand and South African Robert Hunter.

It will be Farrar's first race after abandoning the Tour of Britain in September. He suffered a severe concussion in a crash in the first stage, which also kept him out of the World championships and put an early end to his season.

Farrar had only two individual wins on the 2012 season, winning two stages at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. He finished second overall at the Tour of Qatar and was second in the Scheldeprijs, which he had won in 2010.

The 28-year-old previously rode the Tour Down Under in 2011