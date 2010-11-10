Farrar confirmed for Down Under start

Image 1 of 3 All smiles for Tyler Farrar in Hamburg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Up go the arms of Tyler Farrar following his victory in stage five at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Cervelo sprinter Tyler Farrar will make his first appearance in Australia next January when he lines up for the Santos Tour Down Under. The 26-year-old winner of stages in both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España has been confirmed as starting for the Garmin team.

Farrar has proven he's capable of beating two-time Tour Down Under André Greipel in some of the year's biggest races so his presence in the event is sure to heat up the competition for overall honours. The American's brace of wins in the Vattenfall Cyclassics also proves his pedigree - with a strong team behind him he should be a contender.

"We are proud and excited to bring Tyler, one of the worlds best sprinters, along with a great team to the Santos Tour Down Under," said team directeur sportif Matt White.

"As usual, we will look to animate the race and we're confident that with Tyler and the rest of our squad, we'll do just that."

Greipel, meanwhile, will be riding for Omega Pharma-Lotto in 2011 and offers the Belgian team its best chance to win the early-season event since Robbie McEwen's departure at the end of 2008. Greipel departs HTC-Columbia, where he was one of the squad's most successful riders over the past two seasons.