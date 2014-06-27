Fans encouraged to photograph David Millar at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 David Millar , Garmin Sharp was pretty relaxed on th estart line…. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Fans are encouraged to share photos of David Millar like this one (Image credit: Finlay Pretsell) Image 3 of 3 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

At this year's Tour de France fans are being urged by the film makers behind the untitled David Millar film project, along with Cycling Films and Scottish Documentary Institute, to shoot, record and photograph David Millar during his last ever Tour.

The films' director, Finlay Pretsell, is following and filming Millar at every race he enters in 2014 which is his final season as a professional racer.

"We want footage shot by fans, of David and his fans," Pretsell said. "The people who will be at the start and finish line, the fans at the side of the road who will follow the race, paint the road, carry David Millar banners... All footage and stills will be reviewed by us with a chance to be seen by David, displayed on our social media channels, and even make it into the finished film...

"My last year as a pro cyclist will be very important to me for many obvious reasons," Millar said. "One not so obvious is that it will involve the making of a film I've been dreaming of making with Finlay Pretsell for many years. Finlay made Standing Start, I watched it 12 times straight when I first discovered it. It took me that long to work out why I was so entranced by it. He'd achieved something nobody had ever done before when filming cycling; he'd captured the racer's mind and sensations.

"That discovery triggered a meeting with Finlay where we discussed our love of cycling and film, that was over six years ago. Since then we've been working and planning on creating something nobody has ever seen, a film about being a pro ­cyclist. A visceral experience rather than a fly­-on­-the­-wall cliché."

Guerilla filmmaking at its best, this is unofficial and off the record, just grab while you can. Interviews, fan footage, behind the scenes ­help us build a memento of David's last ever Tour de France.

Fans are also encouraged to record and photograph Millar during the Commonwealth Games or submit old stills and footage from his career.

The film is being produced by Cycling Films/Scottish Documentary Institute, the filmmakers will be shooting extensively with David during his final year in 2014. (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International)

For information on how to submit Millar-related content to the project go here. To track the progress, you can follow Pretsell on Twitter at @davidmillarfilm