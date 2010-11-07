Fairly joins HTC-Highroad for two years

Image 1 of 3 Caleb Fairly shows off his third place trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) wins the Tour of Battenkill. (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 3 of 3 The face of the day: race winner Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) coated in road grime. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Caleb Fairly will ride for Team HTC-Highroad for the coming two seasons. The team announced the signing of the young American neo-pro over the weekend.

Fairly, 23, was most recently a stagiaire with Garmin-Transitions. This year he won the Tour of the Battenkill and was third in the Giro della Toscana.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to join HTC-Highroad for the next 2 seasons," said Fairly. "This team has a reputation for developing young talent in the Pro Tour, and I am honoured to be a part of such a great team and organisation."

According to the team, he is a multi-talent who can climb and time trial well, and does well in stage races. "Fairly is a great young rider who demonstrates a lot of potential," commented Team Manager Rolf Aldag.

He is one of several young riders to join the US-based team for the coming year, along with Irishman Matthew Brammeier and German John Degenkolb. He will also reunite with Garmin teammate and fellow American Danny Pate there.