Factor reveals the LS, its first dedicated gravel bike

Factor has introduced its new LS, the brand’s first gravel bike. Using Factor’s established carbon-fibre design experience, the LS is classified as an uncompromising gravel racer, instead of an all-terrain endurance bike like the recently reviewed Factor Vista.

The LS frame weighs a mere 950g and Factor has optimised its carbon-fibre construction to deliver impressive stiffness, with the aim of enhancing power transfer.

Targeted at aggressive gravel riders, the Factor LS frame geometry is biased towards agile handling dynamics. On a size 56cm frame, the LS stretches 392mm of reach, balanced by a 1020mm wheelbase. The head angle is steeper than some rivals, at 72.3-degrees, whilst all LS forks run a 50mm offset, regardless of size.

To ensure optimal lateral stiffness, especially on testing gravel routes, the Factor LS is equipped with through axles both front and rear.

Factor’s LS will roll tyres up to 43mm in width, whilst the frame is also compatible with both 1x and 2x drivetrains, triggered by either mechanical or electronic shifting.

Hydration capacity is configured for three bottle cages and if you need additional stowage, there is a top tube Bento mount and room for a frame bag.

Factor is launching the LS frameset with fork at $3,282 (£2,650), whilst a complete build, featuring SRAM Force AXS, Black Inc Thirty Wheels and Black Inc Finishing Kit starts at $8,670 (£6,999). Sizing options are 49, 52, 54, 56 and 58.