Factor launches O2 VAM frameset

Factor has launched a new frameset called the Factor O2 VAM, which the British brand claims to weigh sub-700g for an unspecified frame size.

VAM is an abbreviation for Velocità Ascensionale Media, a theory coined by the controversial doctor Michele Ferrari that looks into average ascent speeds when climbing at specific gradients in relation to rider weight.

The Factor O2 VAM features several updates to the current Factor O2, including the integration of new carbon fibre technologies, but retains the same geometry as the outgoing frameset. The construction of the frame uses what Factor calls a revolutionary method of carbon compression moulding, which reduces excess resin and makes the frame both lighter and stronger.

The Factor O2 VAM is available in both rim or disc brake variants, and has claimed tyre clearances of 30mm, a more sculpted aesthetic, and improved cable routing and integration versus the outgoing Factor O2 frameset, which was raced on by AG2R La Mondiale in 2017 and 2018 and is currently raced by the Pro Continental men’s team Roompot Charles, alongside the Parkhotel Valkenburg women's team.

Factor says the new frameset also features a new, stiffer bottom bracket design for improved power transfer despite a lower total frame weight.

In a press release from the brand, Rob Gitelis, owner of Factor said: "Historically speaking, bike brands have always struggled with the balance between maximizing profit versus developing the best bike possible.

"After over 20 years in the industry, I decided to throw out the rules and challenge Factor with one simple goal: to develop the absolute best bike in the world. With the O2 VAM I truly believe we have achieved this goal, and I can’t wait for our customers to experience this bike."

The Factor O2 VAM is available from the company’s retail partners and its website today in a matte UD carbon colourway and priced at US$5,499. The frameset includes frame, fork, seat post, Black Inc. integrated handlebar/stem and CeramicSpeed bottom bracket and headset bearings.