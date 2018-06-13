Silvan Dillier's Factor One in custom colours for Swiss national champion - Gallery
Aero frameset on display at home Tour
At his home national Tour, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) has given his national road race champion's jersey plenty of air time at the front of the Tour de Suisse, managing to embed himself in the breakaway for stages 4 and 5 of the race.
Related Articles
Matching his bold red-and-white national champion's jersey, Dillier has been riding custom-painted Factor framesets in the Swiss colours during the race. Dillier opted for the aero Factor One for stage 2 and the lighter Factor O2 for the stages with more climbing later in the week.
The aero frameset from Factor has a few unusual design features, even for an aero-specific bike, taking the hinged external steerer design usually seen on time trial bikes and a split down tube, again inspired from the brand's time trial frameset.
The design of the frame is expectedly in the contrasting red and white Swiss national colours, with the Swiss national coat of arms featuring at the bottom of the down tube and on each of the fork shoulders.
Dillier's nickname – 'Sid' – also appears on the top tube at the junction with the seat tube.
AG2R La Mondiale pair their Factor bikes with wheels from French brand Mavic and drivetrain components a mix of Shimano and SRM. The Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur has been modified with CeramicSpeed's OSPW system, which has also been customised for the Swiss champion with red pulley wheels.
The Factor One comes with a proprietary aero cockpit system and seat post, with Fizik providing Dillier with a colour-coordinated Fizik Arione saddle.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at Dillier's custom Factor One.
Frame: Factor ONE
Fork: Factor ONE
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW in custom colours
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra
Chain: Shimano Ultegra
Crankset: SRM Origin with 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Mavic Comete
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Factor OTIS Evo integrated
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: Factor ONE
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy