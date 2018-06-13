Silvan Dillier's Factor One in custom colours for Swiss national champion - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Silvan Dillier's custom painted Factor One in Swiss colours for the national road race champion (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 18 Another look at the split down tube design, which allows air to flow through the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 18 The Factor One features a hinged head tube steerer system more commonly seen on time trial bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 18 While other riders opt to leave their aero bars unwrapped for maximum aero benefit, Dillier opts to wrap the bars to the centre prioritising comfort (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers controls the shifting and braking on Dillier's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 18 AG2R La Mondiale use Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 18 The red and white design for the Swiss champion stands out amongst the light blue bikes of Dillier's teammates (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 18 A Swiss emblem also sits on either side of the fork shoulders (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 18 The Factor One uses direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 18 The bike is topped with a colour-coordinated Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 18 Dillier's aero machine is paired with Mavic Comete carbon wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 18 AG2R La Mondiale are one of several WorldTour teams to use CeramicSpeed's OSPW system, with Dillier receiving custom red jockey wheels to match his frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 18 Dillier's nickname 'Sid' adorns the top tube of the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 18 Dillier has the Swiss emblem on the bottom of his down tube, here you can also see the split down tube design of the Factor One (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 18 The French WorldTour team use Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 18 The SRM Origin crankset is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 18 AG2R La Mondiale pair their Factor framesets with drivetrain components from Shimano, SRM and CeramicSpeed (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 18 The seat post clamp on the frame is adjusted on the inside of the main frame triangle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

At his home national Tour, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) has given his national road race champion's jersey plenty of air time at the front of the Tour de Suisse, managing to embed himself in the breakaway for stages 4 and 5 of the race.

Matching his bold red-and-white national champion's jersey, Dillier has been riding custom-painted Factor framesets in the Swiss colours during the race. Dillier opted for the aero Factor One for stage 2 and the lighter Factor O2 for the stages with more climbing later in the week.

The aero frameset from Factor has a few unusual design features, even for an aero-specific bike, taking the hinged external steerer design usually seen on time trial bikes and a split down tube, again inspired from the brand's time trial frameset.

The design of the frame is expectedly in the contrasting red and white Swiss national colours, with the Swiss national coat of arms featuring at the bottom of the down tube and on each of the fork shoulders.

Dillier's nickname – 'Sid' – also appears on the top tube at the junction with the seat tube.

AG2R La Mondiale pair their Factor bikes with wheels from French brand Mavic and drivetrain components a mix of Shimano and SRM. The Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur has been modified with CeramicSpeed's OSPW system, which has also been customised for the Swiss champion with red pulley wheels.

The Factor One comes with a proprietary aero cockpit system and seat post, with Fizik providing Dillier with a colour-coordinated Fizik Arione saddle.

Frame: Factor ONE

Fork: Factor ONE

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 with CeramicSpeed OSPW in custom colours

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra

Chain: Shimano Ultegra

Crankset: SRM Origin with 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Mavic Comete

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Factor OTIS Evo integrated

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Factor ONE

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus