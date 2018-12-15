Ewan trains with new Lotto Soudal teammates - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Caleb Ewan at the Lotto Soudal camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Tiesj Benoot and Thomas De Gendt take a phone break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 The Ridley bikes are ready for riders at Lotto Soudal camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Caleb Ewan moves to Lotto Soudal after six years with Orica and Mitchelton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Enzo Wouters out front at Lotto Soudal camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Jens Keukeleire and Enzo Wouters (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Tiesj Benoot is back with Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Jens Keukeleire gets measured (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Lotto Soudal riders try out the 2019 kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Tosh Van Der Sande, Jasper De Buyst and Nikolas Maes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Nikolas Maes at Lotto Soudal camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Caleb Ewan talks about joining Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Jasper De Buyst gets in some sprint work at Lotto Soudal camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Frederik Willems and Kevin De Weert talk about camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Adam Hansen is back with Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Jens Keukeleire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 USAC official checks for motors on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 USAC official checks for motors on the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Jelle Wallays made a new friend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Lotto Soudal train in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Jelle Wallays, Frederik Frison, Tiesj Benoot, and Jens Keukeleire (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Maxime Monfort (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sprinter Caleb Ewan has been captured in his new 2019 kit for Lotto Soudal at the team's training camp in Mallorca. With longtime fastman Andre Greipel failing to come to terms with the Belgian team and moving on to Arkea-Samsic, the 24-year-old Australian signed on after spending his first five seasons with the Orica and Mitchelton teams.

Ewan is one of nine new riders to the team this year, joining Adam Blythe, Roger Kluge, Stan DeWulf, Carl Fredrik Hagen, Brent Van Moer, Brian van Goethem, Gerben Thijssen and Rasmus Byriel Iversen on the newcomers list.

After taking Grand Tour stage wins at the Vuelta a España in 2015 and the Giro d'Italia in 2017, Mitchelton-Scott promised Ewan a Tour de France debut in 2018. But he was snubbed at the last minute. By that point, Ewan had already been heavily linked with a move to Lotto Soudal.

"The opportunity to join Lotto Soudal was for me an important and incredibly exciting one," Ewan said in a statement released with Lotto Soudal's initial signing announcement.

"They are a team that has a great history concerning sprinters and classics," he said. "I spent many hours as a youngster marveling at Robbie McEwen’s victories. More recently, I can only say I have nothing but enormous respect for Andre Greipel, what he achieved as a rider and what he stood for as a person. But now, together with Lotto Soudal, I hope to write an exciting new chapter."