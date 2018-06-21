Ewan misses out as Mitchelton-Scott back Adam Yates for Tour de France

Image 1 of 6 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Romain Bardet attacks with Adam Yates on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Mikel Nieve rides to victory during stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Damian Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mitchelton-Scott sprinter Caleb Ewan will miss out on a place in the squad for this summer's Tour de France after the team changed its focus to concentrate entirely on the general classification with climber Adam Yates.

Ewan was considered a shoo-in for a place in the eight-man squad, and was expected to share leadership status with Yates. But team management have decided to build the squad around the 25-year-old Briton, who is the twin brother of Simon Yates, who led this year's Giro d'Italia before cracking spectacularly on stage 19, which was won by Team Sky's Chris Froome, who in turn went on to win the overall title.

In Ewan's absence, the Mitchelton-Scott team is made up of a combination of riders who can support Adam Yates in the mountains, keep him safe in the always-dangerous opening week, and contribute to the team time trial on stage 3, where losing time is a real danger to those with aspirations for the overall classification.

Mikel Nieve will be expected to be Yates' right-hand man in the Alps and Pyrenees, and ready to step into the breach should Yates falter, while Damien Howson will assist on all terrains bar the very highest mountains.

Jack Bauer and Mat Hayman will be huge physical presences on the flatter, more dangerous stages, while Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn will provide proven time-trialling ability to shoulder much of the load in the TTT stage.

Daryl Impey will offer Mitchelton-Scott the possibility of stage wins should they chase them, but the experienced South African can be depended on wherever he's needed, whether that's taking Yates safely to the line in bunch sprints, or riding tempo for the team on hilly stages.

Mitchelton-Scott for the 2018 Tour de France: Jack Bauer, Luke Durbridge, Mat Hayman, Michael Hepburn, Damien Howson, Daryl Impey, Mikel Nieve, Adam Yates