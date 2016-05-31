Ewan and Hayman in Orica-GreenEdge's Tour de Luxembourg squad

Image 1 of 7 Caleb Ewan having signed on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 7 Christopher Juul Jensen (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Luke Durbridge arrives in the Roubaix Velodrome to the news that teammate Mat Hayman has won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Alex Edmondson made his WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under with the UniSA wildcard team in 2015 Image 7 of 7 Shayne Bannan with new signing King Lok Cheung (Image credit: Orica-GreenEdge)

Orica-GreenEdge have named a seven-rider squad for the 2.HC Tour de Luxembourg with the aim of delivering Caleb Ewan to stage win success. The 21-year-old will be backed by a strong sprint train with Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman as the road captain.

"Predominantly we will be targeting stage wins with Caleb Ewan," sport director Matt Wilson said of the team goals. "He gained a lot of valuable experience recently racing at the Giro d'Italia and we've got a really strong group of guys heading to Luxembourg to support him."

Ewan made his Giro debut this month, recording four top-ten results before withdrawing from the race after stage 12 when he finished runner up to Andre Greipel in Bibione.

While the team is aiming for stage wins with Ewan, Chris Juul-Jensen will have freedom to pursue his personal ambitions for a good general classification.

"As far as the general classification goes we have Danish rider Chris Juul-Jensen. I think he can go pretty well here, it will all depends on how hard the climbs are in this area," added Wilson.

Luke Durbridge, who hasn't raced since the Amstel Gold Race in April, explained he is looking forward to pinning on a number and making his first appearance in Luxembourg.

"It's going to be an exciting race," Durbridge said. "It's the first time in five years that the team has raced the Tour of Luxembourg, we have a good mix of guys returning to racing after a big classics stint. We will look to be aggressive and to tune the form leading into the Tour de Swiss and for some of the riders, the Tour de France.

"We have a really good lead out train with a balance of youth and experience, and it is great to have Hayman to help guide the younger team."

Ewan's sprint train will include Magnus Cort and Alex Edmondson while recent signing Cheung King-Lok lines up for his second stage race with the team and completes the roster. Edmondson will look to kick off the race with a good result in the 2.8km Luxembourg prologue which is suited to the 22-year-old's capabilities before turning his attention to the sprints with Ewan.

The Tour de Luxembourg concludes June 5 with a 178.2km stage from Mersch to Luxembourg.

Orica-GreenEdge for the 2016 Tour de Luxembourg: Magnus Cort, Luke Durbridge, Alexander Edmondson, Caleb Ewan, Mathew Hayman, Chris Juul-Jensen and Cheung King-Lok.