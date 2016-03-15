Orica-GreenEdge announce King Lok Cheung signing

Image 1 of 3 Shayne Bannan with new signing King Lok Cheung (Image credit: Orica-GreenEdge) Image 2 of 3 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) won the silver medal in the men's individual pursuit. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 King Lok Cheung talks to the press at the ceremony in Hong Kong (Image credit: Orica-GreenEdge)

Orica-GreenEdge have unveiled King Lok Cheung as a new signing to its 2016 team at a ceremony in Hong Kong. The Asian road race champion has ridden with Continental HKSI Pro Cycling Team since 2014 and becomes the first rider from Hong Kong to sign for a WorldTour team.

The 25-year-old is set to meet his new teammates for the first time at a Spanish training camp later this month, and may start racing in early April.

"First of all, I am really honoured to be a part of the Orica-GreenEdge professional cycling team,” King-Lok said in a team press release. “The team is a very strong team in the WorldTour, I was so excited when I knew this news from my head coach.

“This is my professional debut. It's a new step, a big chance for me to breakthrough in areas such as strength, skill sets, tactics, all about cycling and even [learn] something about our life.”

Orica-GreenEdge have had two Asian riders on its books previously. Fumiyuki Beppu spent two seasons with the team and was part of the 2012 Eneco Tour team time trial victory. Korean rider Jiyong Kang was a stagiaire with the team in 2013, riding the Tour of Alberta.