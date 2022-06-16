Ewan and Brown to line up for Australia at 2022 Commonwealth Games
By Simone Giuliani published
Manly, Chapman, Roseman-Gannon, Roy complete women's road team with Matthews, Dennis, Groves, Scotson in men's
Australia will be lining up at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August, with Caleb Ewan and Grace Brown leading the charge as the nation looks to try and replicate its Gold Coast clean sweep of the road cycling events.
Ewan will be joined by Michael Matthews, Kaden Groves, Miles Scotson and Rohan Dennis, with it likely that around half the squad will be heading to the UK soon after having raced the Tour de France. It’ll also be an even tighter turn around for Brown, with the Tour de France Femmes finishing on July 31, and its bound to be a similar scenario for a number of those on the women's squad as well. Alexandra Manly, Brodie Chapman, Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Sarah Roy will be joining Brown at Birmingham.
The road squads were announced alongside the mountain bike, track and Para-track cycling team.
“2022 has been a massive year for Australian cycling, and I’ve no doubt that the 34 athletes selected to the Australian Commonwealth Games team will make us proud and inspire the next generation of riders,” AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner said in a statement. “It’s exciting to have a team that features such a strong mix of debutants and experienced athletes, who I know will wear the green and gold with passion and pride in Birmingham.”
In the women’s road team, only Roy has lined up for the nation on the road before at the Commonwealth Games and then she was part of the gold medal winning road squad at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. Manly hasn’t ever been part of an Australian road squad before but she did win gold on the track at the last Commonwealth Games.
Brown will also be one of the riders to beat in the time trial, having come fourth in the individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympic Games as Dennis – a two-time time trial world champion and Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist – will also be among the favourites in the men’s race against the clock. Dennis was also a silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games in the discipline in Glasglow in 2014. Ewan, also raced that Commonwealth Games as part of the road squad while Scotson was on the track in 2014.
Track delivers the first cycling events in Birmingham, from Friday July 29 to to Monday August 1, with the cross country mountain biking held on Wednesday 3rd August.
The road time trials are on Thursday August 4 from West Park with the men’s course 37.4km long and women’s 28.8km. The road races are last on the agenda on Sunday August 7, taking place on a Warwick loop, with the women completing seven laps of the 16km course and the men 10.
Road teams
Women
- Grace Brown
- Brodie Chapman
- Alexandra Manly
- Ruby Roseman-Gannon
- Sarah Roy
Men
- Rohan Dennis
- Caleb Ewan
- Kaden Groves
- Michael Matthews
- Miles Scotson
Mountain bike team
Men
- Sam Fox
- Daniel McConnell
Women
- Zoe Cuthbert
Track cycling - endurance
Women
- Georgia Baker
- Sophie Edwards
- Chloe Moran
- Maeve Plouffe
- Alyssa Polites
Men
- Josh Duffy
- Graeme Frislie
- Conor Leahy
- James Moriarty
- Luke Plapp
Track cycling - sprint
Men
- Tom Cornish
- Matthew Glaetzer
- Leigh Hoffman
- Matthew Richardson
Women
- Kristina Clonan
- Breanna Hargrave
- Alessia McCaig
Para-track cycling
Women
- Jessica Gallagher
- Caitlin Ward (pilot)
Men
- Beau Wootton
- Luke Zaccaria (pilot)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.