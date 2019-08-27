Evenepoel shows off European champion's skinsuit

Image 1 of 5 Remco Evenepoel in the new European time trial champion's colours (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 2 of 5 Remco Evenepoel in the new European time trial champion's colours (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 3 of 5 Remco Evenepoel in the new European time trial champion's colours (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 4 of 5 Remco Evenepoel in the new European time trial champion's colours (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 5 of 5 New elite men's European time trial champion Remco Evenepoel points to the sky in remembrance of Belgian compatriots Bjorg Lambrecht and Stef Loos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Remco Evenepoel has unveiled the new skinsuit that he'll wear as the European time trial champion, opting for black shorts to go with the customary white and blue jersey.

Evenepoel claimed the title in Alkmaar earlier this month with a commanding ride at the age of just 19. It was the latest feat in an extraordinary debut pro season that has also seen victories at the Clásica San Sebastián and the Belgium Tour.

His victory preceded that of his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Elia Viviani in the road race, meaning the Belgian team have two European champions in their ranks. After unveiling Viviani's jersey last week, the team showed off the time trial skinsuit that had been made for Evenepoel by clothing provider Vermarc.

Evenepoel inherited the title from his compatriot Victor Campenaerts, and has gone with a similar design of black legs with white and blue trim. Alexander Kristoff, the former European road race champion, wore a full white skinsuit during his year as champion.

The upper section of Evenepoel's skinsuit features the traditional white colour base, with shades of blue on the torso underneath three gold stars to represent the European flag. Evenepoel as yet does not have any customisations on his Specialized time trial bike.

"The win in Alkmaar was really special, one that I will never forget," said Evenepoel. "To get this win in my first pro year it’s a dream for sure and I’m very happy to wear this suit for the next 12 months."

Evenepoel may have to wait until 2020 to debut the skinsuit in competition. He is racing this week at the Deutschland Tour, which begins on Thursday, but there is no time trial, and his only other appearances in September are set to be the Grands Prix in Québec and Montréal. If he races the time trial in the World Championships in Yorkshire, he will do so in Belgian colours.