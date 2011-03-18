Evans says Volta a Catalunya is for pure climbers

Image 1 of 4 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans (BMC) with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium after his overall victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC) held his own to win Tirreno-Adriatico after the final 9.3km time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Stage winner Cadel Evans uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) has insisted that he is not the favourite for overall honours at the Volta a Catalunya, which gets under way in Lloret del Mar on Monday. The Australian leads a strong BMC line-up that includes young talents Taylor Phinney and Tim Roe.

Evans was a hugely impressive winner at Tirreno-Adriatico, but he believes that the Italian race was better suited to his characteristics. Evans explained that the longer climbs of Catalonia may come a little too early in his preparation for him to aspire to overall victory.

“It's a different style of racing in Spain," Evans said. "It'll be more for the pure climbers. I'm going good on the short climbs, but these are longer and steeper. Tirreno-Adriatico, with a few hard finishes, short climbs and a time trial, was a bit more suited to me."

BMC directeur sportif John Lelangue acknowledged that Evans’ impressive showing in Italy means that the former world champion will be a marked man, particularly on the stage 3 summit finish at Andorra-Vallnord.

"For us, Cadel's win doesn't change anything,” Lelange said. “But the other teams will be looking more toward him now.”

RadioShack has also announced its Volta a Catalunya roster, with Jani Brajkovic, Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner looking to build on their form.

BMC team for the Volta a Catalunya: Brent Bookwalter (USA), Chad Beyer (USA), Cadel Evans (Aus), Mathias Frank (Swi), Karsten Kroon (Ned), Jeff Louder (USA), Taylor Phinney (USA), Tim Roe (Aus).

RadioShack team for Volta a Catalunya: Janez Brajkovic (Slo), Manuel Cardoso (Por), Philip Deignan (Irl), Chris Horner (USA), Levi Leipheimer (USA), Jason McCartney (USA), Ivan Rovny (Rus), Haimar Zubeldia (Spa).

