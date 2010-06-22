Evans remains atop UCI World Ranking
Astana top team, Spain leads nation ranking
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) continues as leader of the UCI's Individual World Rankings after the Tour de Suisse, while Fränk Schleck’s overall win in Switzerland has moved the Team Saxo Bank rider up 51 places to 14th.
Schleck is not the only Team Saxo Bank rider to benefit from a strong performance at the Tour de Suisse. His teammate Fabian Cancellara's victory in the opening time trial in Lugano gained the Swiss star two places in the overall rankings, moving from ninth to seventh place, with 210 points.
Cancellara’s improvement sees Tour of Italy winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) lose a spot and drop from seventh to eighth, while fellow Italian Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni) also slides down a spot from eighth to ninth.
Cancellara and Frank Schleck are the only two riders in the top twenty to have gained places thanks to the Tour de Suisse, but Lance Armstrong's second place behind Schleck has helped the American enter the top 50 of the UCI World Rankings. The Team RadioShack rider is now 41st, with 81 points.
Saxo Bank reaps rewards in Switzerland
Team Saxo Bank’s impressive collective performance at the Tour de Suisse has reaped them rich rewards in the UCI World Team Rankings. While Astana's remains atop the team classification with 624 points, Saxo Bank moves from seventh to fourth overall with 552 points.
The Danish squad is not the only one to have profited from the Tour de Suisse: Team Katusha remains in second place, but has closed the gap on Team Saxo Bank by 14 points. Liquigas-Doimo adds on another four points and is now in third place with 570 points, while BMC Racing, although still in sixth spot, now trails HTC-Columbia by the slim margin of four points after gaining 66 points in Switzerland.
Top nations remain in same order
Spain has made a minimal increase in its overall lead in the nations ranking, gaining 18 points on Italy. Spain now has a total of 1046 points, 226 more than Italy and increasing the likelihood that it will remain on top of the classification throughout the entire 2010 season.
The four countries that follow Spain - Italy, Belgium, Australia and the United States - remain in the same order. The biggest difference, though, is that largely thanks to Lance Armstrong’s performance in Switzerland, the USA has gained 73 points, and are now less than 200 behind fourth placed Australia.
Switzerland, on the other hand, has improved enormously following its home race, jumping five spots from 11th to sixth with 315 points. That’s the biggest gain of any country in the top ten, even if Germany, partly due to Team HTC-Columbia rider Tony Martin’s victory in the final time trial, has now moved up from tenth to seventh
The next race to count in the UCI’s World Rankings, the Tour de France which starts on July 3rd, seems certain to produce more major changes, with top favourite Alberto Contador's performance one of the key factors.
Fourth in the individual rankings, Contador’s result in July will also have a big knock-on effect in the teams ranking, where his Astana squad leads, and in the nations ranking, where his country, Spain, is in the number one spot.
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|384
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|304
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|300
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|260
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|233
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|210
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|206
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|203
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|185
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|174
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|164
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|137
|17
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|132
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|129
|19
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|21
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|121
|22
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|120
|23
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|117
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|28
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|29
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|31
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|96
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|33
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|95
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|94
|35
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|90
|36
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|85
|37
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|83
|39
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|41
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|81
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|46
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|72
|47
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|52
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|62
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|54
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|56
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|58
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|60
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|56
|61
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|55
|62
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|64
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|66
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|43
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|41
|68
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|69
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|70
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|72
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|73
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|74
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|75
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|76
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|77
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|30
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|79
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|80
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|81
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|26
|82
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|83
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|20
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|85
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|86
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|88
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|89
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|90
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|91
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|92
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|93
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|94
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|95
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|96
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|97
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|98
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|99
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|100
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|102
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|14
|103
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|104
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|105
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|107
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|110
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|111
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|112
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|11
|113
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|114
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|115
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|116
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|117
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|118
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|119
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|9
|120
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|121
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|122
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|123
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|125
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|126
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|127
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|128
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|129
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|130
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|131
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|132
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|6
|133
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|134
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|136
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|137
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|138
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|139
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|140
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|141
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|143
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|144
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|145
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|146
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|147
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|148
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|149
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|150
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|151
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|152
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|153
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|154
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|155
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|156
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|157
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|158
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|159
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|4
|160
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|161
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|162
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|163
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|164
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|165
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|166
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|167
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|168
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|169
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|170
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|171
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|172
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|173
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|174
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|175
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|176
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|177
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|178
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|179
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|180
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|181
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|182
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|183
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|184
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|185
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|186
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|187
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|188
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|189
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|190
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|191
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|192
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|193
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|194
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|195
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|196
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|197
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|198
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|199
|**
|1
|200
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Spain
|1046
|pts
|2
|Italy
|820
|3
|Belgium
|745
|4
|Australia
|693
|5
|United States
|496
|6
|Switzerland
|315
|7
|Germany
|303
|8
|Kazakhstan
|302
|9
|Slovenia
|294
|10
|Russia
|293
|11
|France
|261
|12
|Netherlands
|207
|13
|Luxembourg
|200
|14
|Norway
|134
|15
|Great Britain
|127
|16
|Czech Republic
|124
|17
|New Zealand
|113
|18
|Estonia
|111
|19
|Canada
|107
|20
|Denmark
|102
|21
|Austria
|83
|22
|Ireland
|61
|23
|Portugal
|54
|24
|Colombia
|53
|25
|Slovakia
|43
|26
|Croatia
|38
|27
|Argentina
|19
|28
|Sweden
|17
|29
|South Africa
|13
|30
|Poland
|6
|31
|Japan
|4
|32
|Belarus
|1
|1
|Astana
|624
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|589
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|570
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|552
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|549
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|545
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|513
|8
|Team Radioshack
|486
|9
|Caisse d'Epargne
|416
|10
|Cervélo TestTeam
|382
|11
|Rabobank
|375
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|332
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|291
|14
|Quick Step
|272
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|261
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|243
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|208
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|20
|Acqua & Sapone
|134
|21
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|119
|22
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|23
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|24
|Team Milram
|95
|25
|Saur - Sojasun
|63
|26
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|27
|Française Des Jeux
|57
|28
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|29
|Footon-Servetto
|20
