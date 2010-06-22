Trending

Evans remains atop UCI World Ranking

Astana top team, Spain leads nation ranking

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) continues as leader of the UCI's Individual World Rankings after the Tour de Suisse, while Fränk Schleck’s overall win in Switzerland has moved the Team Saxo Bank rider up 51 places to 14th.

Schleck is not the only Team Saxo Bank rider to benefit from a strong performance at the Tour de Suisse. His teammate Fabian Cancellara's victory in the opening time trial in Lugano gained the Swiss star two places in the overall rankings, moving from ninth to seventh place, with 210 points.

Cancellara’s improvement sees Tour of Italy winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) lose a spot and drop from seventh to eighth, while fellow Italian Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni) also slides down a spot from eighth to ninth.

Cancellara and Frank Schleck are the only two riders in the top twenty to have gained places thanks to the Tour de Suisse, but Lance Armstrong's second place behind Schleck has helped the American enter the top 50 of the UCI World Rankings. The Team RadioShack rider is now 41st, with 81 points.

Saxo Bank reaps rewards in Switzerland

Team Saxo Bank’s impressive collective performance at the Tour de Suisse has reaped them rich rewards in the UCI World Team Rankings. While Astana's remains atop the team classification with 624 points, Saxo Bank moves from seventh to fourth overall with 552 points.

The Danish squad is not the only one to have profited from the Tour de Suisse: Team Katusha remains in second place, but has closed the gap on Team Saxo Bank by 14 points. Liquigas-Doimo adds on another four points and is now in third place with 570 points, while BMC Racing, although still in sixth spot, now trails HTC-Columbia by the slim margin of four points after gaining 66 points in Switzerland.

Top nations remain in same order

Spain has made a minimal increase in its overall lead in the nations ranking, gaining 18 points on Italy. Spain now has a total of 1046 points, 226 more than Italy and increasing the likelihood that it will remain on top of the classification throughout the entire 2010 season.

The four countries that follow Spain - Italy, Belgium, Australia and the United States - remain in the same order. The biggest difference, though, is that largely thanks to Lance Armstrong’s performance in Switzerland, the USA has gained 73 points, and are now less than 200 behind fourth placed Australia.

Switzerland, on the other hand, has improved enormously following its home race, jumping five spots from 11th to sixth with 315 points. That’s the biggest gain of any country in the top ten, even if Germany, partly due to Team HTC-Columbia rider Tony Martin’s victory in the final time trial, has now moved up from tenth to seventh

The next race to count in the UCI’s World Rankings, the Tour de France which starts on July 3rd, seems certain to produce more major changes, with top favourite Alberto Contador's performance one of the key factors.

Fourth in the individual rankings, Contador’s result in July will also have a big knock-on effect in the teams ranking, where his Astana squad leads, and in the nations ranking, where his country, Spain, is in the number one spot.

Elite Men UCI World Ranking
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team384pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto304
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha300
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana260
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne233
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank210
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo206
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli203
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana185
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack174
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack164
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo144
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank140
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia140
16André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia137
17David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne132
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank129
19Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone127
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo124
21Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank121
22Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam120
23Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana117
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia113
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne111
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini108
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions107
28Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi105
29Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team97
31Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam96
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi96
33Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions95
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini94
35Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam90
36Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini85
37Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank83
39Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi82
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha82
41Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack81
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto80
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha80
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia76
46Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha72
47Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank70
49Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank70
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto65
51Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank62
52Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox62
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team61
54Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun61
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale61
56Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank60
58Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
60Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam56
61Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha55
62Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
63Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia49
64Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom46
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
66Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux43
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack41
68Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
69Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne39
70Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo38
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo37
72Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
73Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo32
74Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
75Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
76Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
77Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox30
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini29
79Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank28
80John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
81Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack26
82Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia24
83Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam20
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20
85Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
86Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step20
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha18
88Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
89Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox18
90Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom17
91Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank17
92Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17
93Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
94Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
95Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram16
96Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
97Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom16
98Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
99Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
100Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step16
101Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
102Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank14
103Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team14
104Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions13
105Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank13
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
107Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia12
110Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions12
111Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step11
112Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack11
113Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram11
114Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
115Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
116William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom10
117Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank10
118Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
119Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step9
120Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
121Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
122Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox8
123Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
125Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
126Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
127Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
128Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
129Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo6
130Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
131Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
132Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana6
133Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
134Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
136Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia6
137Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
138Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
139Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam6
140Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
141Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
143Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
144Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
145Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
146Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
147Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
148Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
149Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
150Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions4
151Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
152Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
153Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
154Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
155Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom4
156Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
157Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
158David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions4
159Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam4
160Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia3
161Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
162Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
163Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
164Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
165Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
166David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions2
167Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
168Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
169Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
170Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
171Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
172Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
173David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
174Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
175Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1
176Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
177Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
178Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
179Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
180Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
181Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
182Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
183Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
184Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
185Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
186Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
187Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
188Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank1
189Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1
190Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha1
191Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
192Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
193Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1
194Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1
195Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
196Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
197Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
198Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
199**1
200Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram1

Nations
1Spain1046pts
2Italy820
3Belgium745
4Australia693
5United States496
6Switzerland315
7Germany303
8Kazakhstan302
9Slovenia294
10Russia293
11France261
12Netherlands207
13Luxembourg200
14Norway134
15Great Britain127
16Czech Republic124
17New Zealand113
18Estonia111
19Canada107
20Denmark102
21Austria83
22Ireland61
23Portugal54
24Colombia53
25Slovakia43
26Croatia38
27Argentina19
28Sweden17
29South Africa13
30Poland6
31Japan4
32Belarus1

Teams
1Astana624pts
2Team Katusha589
3Liquigas-Doimo570
4Team Saxo Bank552
5Team HTC - Columbia549
6BMC Racing Team545
7Omega Pharma-Lotto513
8Team Radioshack486
9Caisse d'Epargne416
10Cervélo TestTeam382
11Rabobank375
12Lampre-Farnese Vini332
13Euskaltel - Euskadi291
14Quick Step272
15Garmin - Transitions261
16Androni Giocattoli243
17Sky Professional Cycling Team208
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne148
19AG2R La Mondiale135
20Acqua & Sapone134
21Colnago-CSF Inox119
22Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team115
23BBox Bouygues Telecom109
24Team Milram95
25Saur - Sojasun63
26Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
27Française Des Jeux57
28Landbouwkrediet40
29Footon-Servetto20