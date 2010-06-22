Evans remains atop UCI World Ranking

Image 1 of 2 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) hoists aloft the trophy for his overall Tour de Suisse victory. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) continues as leader of the UCI's Individual World Rankings after the Tour de Suisse, while Fränk Schleck’s overall win in Switzerland has moved the Team Saxo Bank rider up 51 places to 14th.

Related Articles Evans climbs to World Rankings lead

Schleck is not the only Team Saxo Bank rider to benefit from a strong performance at the Tour de Suisse. His teammate Fabian Cancellara's victory in the opening time trial in Lugano gained the Swiss star two places in the overall rankings, moving from ninth to seventh place, with 210 points.

Cancellara’s improvement sees Tour of Italy winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) lose a spot and drop from seventh to eighth, while fellow Italian Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni) also slides down a spot from eighth to ninth.

Cancellara and Frank Schleck are the only two riders in the top twenty to have gained places thanks to the Tour de Suisse, but Lance Armstrong's second place behind Schleck has helped the American enter the top 50 of the UCI World Rankings. The Team RadioShack rider is now 41st, with 81 points.

Saxo Bank reaps rewards in Switzerland

Team Saxo Bank’s impressive collective performance at the Tour de Suisse has reaped them rich rewards in the UCI World Team Rankings. While Astana's remains atop the team classification with 624 points, Saxo Bank moves from seventh to fourth overall with 552 points.

The Danish squad is not the only one to have profited from the Tour de Suisse: Team Katusha remains in second place, but has closed the gap on Team Saxo Bank by 14 points. Liquigas-Doimo adds on another four points and is now in third place with 570 points, while BMC Racing, although still in sixth spot, now trails HTC-Columbia by the slim margin of four points after gaining 66 points in Switzerland.

Top nations remain in same order

Spain has made a minimal increase in its overall lead in the nations ranking, gaining 18 points on Italy. Spain now has a total of 1046 points, 226 more than Italy and increasing the likelihood that it will remain on top of the classification throughout the entire 2010 season.

The four countries that follow Spain - Italy, Belgium, Australia and the United States - remain in the same order. The biggest difference, though, is that largely thanks to Lance Armstrong’s performance in Switzerland, the USA has gained 73 points, and are now less than 200 behind fourth placed Australia.

Switzerland, on the other hand, has improved enormously following its home race, jumping five spots from 11th to sixth with 315 points. That’s the biggest gain of any country in the top ten, even if Germany, partly due to Team HTC-Columbia rider Tony Martin’s victory in the final time trial, has now moved up from tenth to seventh

The next race to count in the UCI’s World Rankings, the Tour de France which starts on July 3rd, seems certain to produce more major changes, with top favourite Alberto Contador's performance one of the key factors.

Fourth in the individual rankings, Contador’s result in July will also have a big knock-on effect in the teams ranking, where his Astana squad leads, and in the nations ranking, where his country, Spain, is in the number one spot.

Elite Men UCI World Ranking 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 384 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 304 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 300 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 260 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 233 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 210 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 206 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 203 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 185 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 174 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 164 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 144 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 140 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 140 16 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 137 17 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 132 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 129 19 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 124 21 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 121 22 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 120 23 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 117 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 113 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 108 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 107 28 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 29 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 97 31 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 96 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 33 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 95 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 94 35 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 90 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 85 37 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 83 39 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 41 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 81 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 80 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 76 46 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 72 47 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 70 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 70 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 62 52 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 62 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 61 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 60 58 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 60 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 56 61 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 55 62 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 49 64 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 46 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 66 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 43 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 41 68 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 69 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 39 70 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 38 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 37 72 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 73 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 74 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 75 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 76 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 77 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 30 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 79 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 28 80 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 81 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 26 82 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 24 83 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 20 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 85 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 86 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 20 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 88 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 89 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 18 90 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 17 91 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 92 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 93 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 94 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 95 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 16 96 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 97 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 16 98 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 99 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 100 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 16 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 102 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 14 103 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 104 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 13 105 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 13 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 107 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 110 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 12 111 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 11 112 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 11 113 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 11 114 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 115 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 116 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 10 117 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 118 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 119 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 9 120 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 121 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 8 122 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 123 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 125 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 126 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 127 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 128 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 129 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 6 130 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 131 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 132 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 6 133 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 134 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 135 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 136 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 6 137 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 138 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 139 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 6 140 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 141 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 143 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 144 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 145 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 146 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 147 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 148 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 149 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 150 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 4 151 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 152 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 153 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 154 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 155 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 156 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 157 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 158 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 4 159 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 4 160 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 3 161 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 162 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 163 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 164 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 165 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 166 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 167 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 168 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 169 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 170 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 171 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 172 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 173 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 174 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 175 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1 176 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 177 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 178 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 179 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 180 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 181 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 182 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 183 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 184 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 185 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 186 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 187 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 188 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 1 189 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1 190 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 191 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 192 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 193 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1 194 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 1 195 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 196 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 197 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 198 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 199 ** 1 200 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 1

Nations 1 Spain 1046 pts 2 Italy 820 3 Belgium 745 4 Australia 693 5 United States 496 6 Switzerland 315 7 Germany 303 8 Kazakhstan 302 9 Slovenia 294 10 Russia 293 11 France 261 12 Netherlands 207 13 Luxembourg 200 14 Norway 134 15 Great Britain 127 16 Czech Republic 124 17 New Zealand 113 18 Estonia 111 19 Canada 107 20 Denmark 102 21 Austria 83 22 Ireland 61 23 Portugal 54 24 Colombia 53 25 Slovakia 43 26 Croatia 38 27 Argentina 19 28 Sweden 17 29 South Africa 13 30 Poland 6 31 Japan 4 32 Belarus 1