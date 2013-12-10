Europcar among 18 WorldTour teams confirmed for 2014

Europcar will make the jump from Pro Continental to WorldTour team for the 2014 season (Image credit: Daniel Schamps/BettiniPhoto)

The UCI announced today that the eight ProTeams and one Professional Continental team which were not initially granted their 2014 licences in the first round of approvals in November have all been granted their licences for the 2014 season.

After meeting on the 18th and 22nd of November, the UCI Licence Commission awarded multi-year WorldTour licences to Astana Pro Team, Lampre-Merida, Movistar Team, Orica GreenEdge, Sky Procycling and Team Europcar. Additionally, Team Argos-Shimano, cited by the UCI for irregularities with its initial application, and Trek Factory Racing, transferring a licence from RadioShack Leopard, were granted registration for the 2014 season.

As a result, the 2014 WorldTour will have 18 teams.

Regarding the second division teams, the French Bretagne-Seche Environment squad was granted registration for 2014 which brings the Pro Continental ranks to 17 teams.

WorldTour licences granted November 5:

Ag2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Belkin – Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale (Ita)

Fdj.fr (Fra)

Garmin Sharp (USA)

Omega Pharma – Quick Step Racing Team (Bel)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Tinkoff Saxo (Den)

Lotto Belisol (Bel) (UCI decision of November 25)

WorldTour licences granted December 10:

Astana Pro Team (Kaz): 2014-2016

Lampre – Merida (Ita): 2014-2015

Movistar Team (Spa): 2014-2016

Orica GreenEdge (Aus): 2014-2016

Sky Procycling (GBr): 2014-2016

Team Europcar (Fra): 2014-2015

Team Argos – Shimano (Ned)

Trek Factory Racing (USA) [licence transfer approved]

Pro Continental licences granted November 5:

Androni Giocattoli (Ita)

Bardiani – CSF (Ita)

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA (Spa)

CCC Polsat Polkowice (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Colombia (Col)

Drapac Professional Cycling (Aus)

IAM Cycling (Swi)

MTN – Qhubeka (RSA)

RusVelo (Rus)

Team NetApp – Endura (Ger)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise (Bel)

UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)

Yellow Fluo (Ita)

Pro Continental licence granted December 10:

Bretagne – Seche Environnement (Fra)