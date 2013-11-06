UCI registers nine WorldTour team for 2014

The peloton lined out on stage 2 (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013)

The UCI has announced it has registered nine ProTeams for the 2014 WorldTour and registered 16 Professional Continental teams for 2014, while Astana, Lampre-Merida, Movistar, Orica GreenEdge, Team Sky and Team Europcar will all appear before the UCI Licence commission to renew their World Licences. And secure registration.

The new look Trek team is involved in a licence transfer process as it takes over the RadioShack-Leopard team and so will also have appear before the Licence Commission.

Lotto Belisol and Team Argos-Shimano will also have to appear before the Licence commission after the UCI identified irregularities in their annual registration applications. Argos-Shimano confirmed their case concerns the arrival of a new title sponsor in 2014. Lotto-Belisol said it only needed to complete “two administrative formalities” in order to obtain a WorldTour license for 2014.

The UCI said it will communicate a first series of decisions of the Licence Commission concerning the awarding of first division licences and registration in first or second division after November 25. The final decisions of the Licence Commission will be communicated on December 10.

The UCI press release confirmed that the Cannondale team will continue to be registered in Italy in 2014 and confirmed the Professional Continental licence for the Drapac Professional Cycling in Australia.

Last year the Katusha team was refused a WorldTour slot and only secured a place by appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This it celebrated its registration with a Twitter message: "Our license is confirmed! Way to UCI WorldTour 2014 is free. Preparation has began. All is going as planned. We are happy!"

UCI ProTeams registered for 2014:

Ag2r-La Mondiale (Fra)

Belkin Pro Cycling (Ned)

BMC Racing Team (Usa)

Cannondale (Ita)

FDJ.fr (Fra)

Garmin-Sharp (Usa)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step Racing Team (Bel)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Saxo Bank (Den)

UCI Professional Continental Teams registered for 2014:

Androni Giocattoli (Ita)

Bardiani - Csf (Ita)

Caja Rural - Seguros Rga (Esp)

Ccc Polsat Polkowice (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Colombia (Col)

Drapac Professional Cycling (Aus)

Iam Cycling (Sui)

Mtn - Qhubeka (Rsa)

Rusvelo (Rus)

Team Netapp - Endura (Ger)

Team Novo Nordisk (Usa)

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise (Bel)

Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team (Usa)

Wanty - Groupe Gobert (Bel)

Yellow Fluo (Ita)