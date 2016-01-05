Etixx-QuickStep meet for first training camp of 2016 - Gallery

Image 1 of 48 The team rides together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Marcel Kittel swaps the cycling kit for the suit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Niki Terpstra and his 2016 bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 A mechanice gives a bike a wash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Drinks are prepared for a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Marcel Kittel strikes a pose during a photo shoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 The riders get a team photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Checking out the photos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Tom Boonen has a laugh on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Marcel Kittel stands arond (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Dan Martin with his new teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 The Etixx-QuickStep team head out for a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Niki Terpstra and Marcel Kittel have fun in a sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 The Etixx-QuickStep team on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 The riders after their obligatory pillow fight shot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Niki Terpstra checks out his handlebars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 The team work on their cores (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Team exercises (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Iljo Keisse has fun with some leeks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Gianni Meersman takes a break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 The whole team poses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Tony Martin and Martin Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 The 2016 Etixx-QuickStep team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 The Etixx-QuickStep team take a photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 The riders relax (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Marcel Kittel does some core work (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Etixx-QuckStep soigneur Steven Vrancken (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Tom Boonen gets his leg stretched out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Tom Boonen relaxes during a massage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 Tom Boonen working on his core (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 Some core work for Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra have some fun during a photoshoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 A mechanic cleans one of the bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Nikolas Maes serenades his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Some discarded tyres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Cleaning up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 One of the riders does some work on the indoor trainer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Tony Martin does some testing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Tony Martin works with one of the trainers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 The team sits down to some food (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Dinner for the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Taking a look at some of the team equipment for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Tom Boonen stretches out his leg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Etixx-QuickStep team have met for their first training camp of the 2016 season. Showing off their new team kit, the riders, including new signings Marcel Kittel and Dan Martin, posed for photos.

The team is out in the Spanish town of Calpe, where they have held their January training camp for several years. It is the first gathering since the January 1 window, which allows all of the new riders to wear the team kit.

Team talisman Tom Boonen was in good form as he continues his recovery from a horrible crash in Abu Dhabi. Boonen remains confident that he will be able to ride the spring Classics later this year, but will have permanent hearing damage as a result of the crash.

During the training camp, the final preparations for the season ahead will be made along with training rides and core training sessions.

Cyclingnews will be heading to Calpe later this week to bring you interviews, pictures and video from the Etixx-QuickStep training camp.