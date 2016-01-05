Trending

Etixx-QuickStep meet for first training camp of 2016 - Gallery

Boonen, Kittel, Tony Martin and the rest meet in Calpe

The team rides together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel swaps the cycling kit for the suit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra and his 2016 bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A mechanice gives a bike a wash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Drinks are prepared for a training ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel strikes a pose during a photo shoot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders get a team photo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Checking out the photos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen has a laugh on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel stands arond

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin with his new teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Etixx-QuickStep team head out for a training ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra and Marcel Kittel have fun in a sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Etixx-QuickStep team on a training ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders after their obligatory pillow fight shot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra checks out his handlebars

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The team work on their cores

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team exercises

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse has fun with some leeks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman takes a break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The whole team poses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin and Martin Kittel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2016 Etixx-QuickStep team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Etixx-QuickStep team take a photo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders relax

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel does some core work

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuckStep soigneur Steven Vrancken

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen gets his leg stretched out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen relaxes during a massage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen working on his core

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Some core work for Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra have some fun during a photoshoot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A mechanic cleans one of the bikes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikolas Maes serenades his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Some discarded tyres

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cleaning up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
One of the riders does some work on the indoor trainer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin does some testing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin works with one of the trainers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The team sits down to some food

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dinner for the team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taking a look at some of the team equipment for 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen stretches out his leg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Etixx-QuickStep team have met for their first training camp of the 2016 season. Showing off their new team kit, the riders, including new signings Marcel Kittel and Dan Martin, posed for photos.

The team is out in the Spanish town of Calpe, where they have held their January training camp for several years. It is the first gathering since the January 1 window, which allows all of the new riders to wear the team kit.

Team talisman Tom Boonen was in good form as he continues his recovery from a horrible crash in Abu Dhabi. Boonen remains confident that he will be able to ride the spring Classics later this year, but will have permanent hearing damage as a result of the crash.

During the training camp, the final preparations for the season ahead will be made along with training rides and core training sessions.

Cyclingnews will be heading to Calpe later this week to bring you interviews, pictures and video from the Etixx-QuickStep training camp.