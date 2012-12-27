Equal prize money on offer at Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic

Image 1 of 5 The fans have superb viewing points to watch the action from along Ritchie Boulevard in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 5 The peleton stretch out along the foreshore. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 "One off the bucket list" Allan Davis is declared winner of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic for 2012 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Melissa Hoskins finishes ahead of Chloe Hoskings to secure overall victory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The climb from the bay road was a 'leg sapper' after a few laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The gender equality stakes will be given a boost from January 1 in the New Year with race organisers of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic announcing that for the first time, equal prize money will be on offer for both the elite men and women.

The total prize pool will be worth $30,000 with cash on offer for the first 10 places in the men's field, and top five in the women's. Race organiser John Trevorrow explained that the reduction in applicable placings for the elite women came down to the smaller peloton of 52 compared to 70 for the men.

Trevorrow told Cyclingnews that he was glad to be kicking off the New Year with such a move.

"It's the way world cycling is going so we might as well do it," he said on Thursday.

Last week the UCI announced that beginning with the cyclo-cross world championships in Louisville on February 2 and 3, all disciplines, with the exception of the road team time trial, will have parity in 2013.

The Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic kicks off on January 1, 2013.