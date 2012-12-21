UCI introduces equal prize money at Worlds
Men's and women's cycling to have prize money parity
The UCI has today announced that starting in 2013 the majority of men's and women's world championships will share equal prize money.
UCI President Pat McQuaid welcomed the decision, saying no distinction should be made between the achievements of men and women: "The Management Committee’s approval is a simple but very important step forward in our effort to guarantee a healthy and fair future for our sport."
