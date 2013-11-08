Enduro World Series schedule set for 2014
Series heads to the Andes to kick off its second year
The Enduro World Series (EWS) will return for its second year in 2014. Round 1 will kick off the series in the Southern Hemisphere, where the EWS has not previously visited.
From the high peaks of the southern Andes to the rolling hills of the Scottish Borders, the Enduro World Series will expand geographically to include two more dynamic enduro mountain bike racing communities - Chile, the only country in Latin America with a recognized Enduro Championship, the five-year-old MontenBaik Enduro, and the United Kingdom, home of the four-year-old TweedLove Bike Festival.
"The Enduro World Series' 2014 search for the world's best all around mountain biker will take us all over the world, into varying terrain and spectacularly diverse environments," said Chris Ball, Enduro World Series Managing Director.
"We're excited to be able to branch into two new countries in our second year and create a series of races that will cross oceans and hemispheres, and grow the community of global enduro mountain bike riders and fans."
The winners of the 2013 Enduro World Series were crowned last month in Finale Ligure. Jerome Clementz and Tracy Moseley topped the final standings of the new series.
2014 Enduro World Series
April 19-20: Andes, Chile
May 30 - June 1: Tweedlove Festival, Scotland, United Kingdom
June 21-22: Valloire, France
July 13-14: La Thuille, Italy
July 26-27: Colorado Freeride Festival, USA
August 9-10: Crankworx Whistler, Canada
October 4-5: Finale Ligure, Italy
